Nsight Deep Learning Designer

Nsight DL Designer allows developers to profile a network’s inference performance as soon as the network’s model graph is constructed. This gives developers early insights into whether the model can meet the timing budget set for in-app inference, before they spend significant efforts on training. The profiling data are based on common GPU metrics like SM utilization, Tensor Core utilization, SM occupancy, etc. The data may help developers further optimize their network models to make better use of the GPU’s compute resources.