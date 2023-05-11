Capture GPU Pipeline Exceptions Nsight Aftermath SDK generates a GPU “mini-dump” file from a live graphics application, containing detailed information about the GPU pipeline. This pipeline data can help reveal why an exception was triggered. GPU mini-dumps provide debugging information for the immediate issue, and an artifact for tracking problematic trends and patterns.

Integrate into Applications The Nsight Aftermath SDK is flexible, built to work in conjunction with existing crash reporters. It can be integrated into user applications to allow important debugging information to be collected and processed by workflows that are already established. The granularity that Nsight Aftermath SDK captures at the moment of GPU failure makes crash reporters more assistive to resolving errors.