NVIDIA Holoscan for Media

Enables Generative AI The platform opens the door to NVIDIA's application frameworks and SDKs for development without additional infrastructure investments. It allows developers to incorporate the latest real-time generative AI capabilities into software applications for deployment to media markets.

Develop Once, Deploy Everywhere The platform is cloud-native and independent of location. It isn’t physically tied to a specific computing device, specific FPGA, or specific solution. The same architecture can be run in the cloud, hybrid, or on premise, so an application can be developed once and deployed everywhere.

No Proprietary Technologies The solution integrates open-source and ubiquitous technologies. Open-source codebases and automation let developers deploy, install, and upgrade their applications with zero lock-ins.

IP-Based Infrastructure The platform is built on broadcast industry standards and APIs. This means developers can seamlessly connect their application to a live IP video pipeline. It also includes key services such as PTP timing and NMOS controller and registry.