NVIDIA Holoscan for Media
NVIDIA Holoscan for Media is a software-defined, AI-enabled platform that allows live video pipelines to run on the same infrastructure as AI. It can be used by developers to build and deploy applications as software on repurposable, NVIDIA-accelerated, commercial-off-the-shelf hardware. It revolutionizes application development by providing an IP-based, cloud-native architecture that isn't constrained by dedicated hardware, environments, or locations. This enables developers to simplify the development process, streamline delivery to customers, and integrate emerging technologies, all while optimizing their R&D spend.
Key Benefits of Holoscan for Media for Developers
Streamline Live Media Application Development
Enables Generative AI
The platform opens the door to NVIDIA's application frameworks and SDKs for development without additional infrastructure investments. It allows developers to incorporate the latest real-time generative AI capabilities into software applications for deployment to media markets.
Develop Once, Deploy Everywhere
The platform is cloud-native and independent of location. It isn’t physically tied to a specific computing device, specific FPGA, or specific solution. The same architecture can be run in the cloud, hybrid, or on premise, so an application can be developed once and deployed everywhere.
No Proprietary Technologies
The solution integrates open-source and ubiquitous technologies. Open-source codebases and automation let developers deploy, install, and upgrade their applications with zero lock-ins.
IP-Based Infrastructure
The platform is built on broadcast industry standards and APIs. This means developers can seamlessly connect their application to a live IP video pipeline. It also includes key services such as PTP timing and NMOS controller and registry.
IT Optimizations
Developers can capitalize on common APIs, controls, and a unified infrastructure layer, which already includes services that their customers can use like authentication and PTP timing. This lets them focus their resources on their application’s UI and functionality and optimize their R&D spend accordingly.
Platform Architecture
Stay Up To Date on NVIDIA Holoscan for Media
