NVIDIA Maxine
NVIDIA Maxine is a suite of GPU-accelerated AI SDKs and cloud-native microservices for deploying AI features that enhance audio, video, and augmented reality effects in real time. Maxine’s state-of-the-art models create high-quality effects that can be achieved with standard microphone and camera equipment. Maxine can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or at the edge.
NVIDIA Maxine is part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise—an extensive library of full-stack software, including AI solution workflows, frameworks, pretrained models, and infrastructure optimization.
NVIDIA Maxine Benefits
State-of-the-Art NVIDIA AI Capabilities
NVIDIA Maxine offers world-class pretrained models for developers to deploy premium augmented reality, audio, and video quality features.
Real-Time AI Performance
Maxine includes accelerated and optimized AI features for real-time inference on GPUs, resulting in low-latency audio, video, and AR effects with high network resilience.
Complete AI Pipeline
Develop a complete audio and video enhancement pipeline by chaining multiple low-latency effects together.
Multi-Cloud, Customizable Deployment
Maxine’s cloud-native microservices allow for flexible, fast deployment and updates.
Maxine SDKs
Accelerated and optimized AI features for real-time inference on GPUs result in low-latency audio, video, and AR effects with high network resilience. These SDKs support on-prem usage as well as hardware-enabled, cloud-based applications
Audio Effects SDKWatch the Demo
Video Effects SDKWatch the Demo
Augmented Reality SDKWatch the Demo
Maxine SDK Early Access Program
This program is available to a limited number of applicants based on use case/deployment infrastructure fit. Note that a mutual NDA is required before access will be granted to program participants, and the application must be under your organization's email domain.
Maxine Microservices
Maxine’s cloud-native microservices allow developers to build real-time AI applications for high-quality audio and video communications. The microservices are ready-to-use containerized packages built from Maxine algorithms and contain applications with necessary dependencies. They can be easily deployed on public and private clouds and enable client applications to provide the benefits of NVIDIA Maxine algorithms via cloud-based GPU computing. Microservices can be independently managed and deployed within an application, accelerating development time.
Maxine Microservices Early Access Program
The Maxine Client reference application is a real-time media processing service for streaming clients that combines multiple NVIDIA microservices. It can be hosted in private or public clouds and used as a reference to develop custom software. The Maxine Client application provides easy access to inference in the cloud by intercepting signals from and to physical devices (microphone, speaker, and webcam) to be processed remotely.
Maxine Client App
The Maxine Client reference application is a real-time media processing service for streaming clients, combining multiple NVIDIA microservices. It can be hosted in private or public clouds and used as a reference to develop custom software. The Maxine Client application provides easy access to inference in the cloud by intercepting signals from and to physical devices (microphone, speaker, and webcam) to be processed remotely.
NVIDIA Maxine Builds on Powerful AI Products
NVIDIA ACE
NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) is an NVIDIA Omniverse™ Cloud API that provides a suite of real-time AI solutions for building and deploying intelligent game characters, interactive avatars, and digital humans in applications at scale.
NVIDIA Riva
Explore technologies that integrate with Maxine’s modular, customizable, and scalable pipeline. To enable better communication and understanding, Maxine integrates NVIDIA Riva’s real-time translation and text-to-speech capabilities with “Live Portrait” photo animation and Maxine’s Eye Contact features.
Partners
NVIDIA Maxine Resources
Extended Cut: NVIDIA Expands Maxine for Video Editing, Showcases 3D Virtual Conferencing Research
A production version of Maxine is now available in NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Watch a research demo that presents how 3D technology can enhance video communications.
Avaya Delivers Enhanced Video Conferencing Experience From the Cloud with NVIDIA Maxine
Avaya’s new cloud media processing framework delivers high-quality real-time voice and video with minimal latency while supporting innovative AI algorithms provided by Maxine.
Reimagining Virtual Meetings With Speech AI and Deep Learning
With Maxine integrated into Pexip’s flexible, secure digital infrastructure, these advanced features are delivered at the server level, meaning all participants in the video meeting will have the same enhanced experience..
Want to help improve NVIDIA Broadcast App features? Check out our interactive crowdsource page.
Find More Resources
Discover NVIDIA AI technologies
Read about the latest developer software released at GTC 2022, including tools for conversational AI, inference, and more.
Watch the GTC 2022 keynote
Learn about the latest updates to NVIDIA Maxine from NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
Read the latest Maxine news
Read how leading collaboration, content creation, and streaming providers are using NVIDIA Maxine.
NVIDIA Maxine is free to download for members of the NVIDIA Developer Program.