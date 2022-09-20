Maxine Microservices

Maxine’s cloud-native microservices allow developers to build real-time AI applications for high-quality audio and video communications. The microservices are ready-to-use containerized packages built from Maxine algorithms and contain applications with necessary dependencies. They can be easily deployed on public and private clouds and enable client applications to provide the benefits of NVIDIA Maxine algorithms via cloud-based GPU computing. Microservices can be independently managed and deployed within an application, accelerating development time.