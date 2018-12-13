Yes. Rivermax supports GPU-Direct over Ethernet IP/UDP.

This solution is highly optimized to move data between the NIC and the GPU directly without CPU intervention nor the need to transfer it via host memory.

Rivermax supports splitting and reconstructing headers and payload. This can be used to place headers in host memory while placing only the payload in GPU memory should an application choose to do so.

This enables having the payload contiguous in GPU memory and at the same time reduces CPU processing to a minimum.

GPU-Direct is supported on Linux and beginning with Rivermax version 1.8 on Windows.