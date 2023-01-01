Optical Flow SDK - Developer Program



Optical Flow SDK is free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program.

Key Features and Components NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK exposes a new set of APIs for this hardware functionality: C-API – Windows and Linux

– Windows and Linux Windows – CUDA, DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

Linux – CUDA

Linux – CUDA Granularity : 1x1 (Ampere and above), 2x2 (Ampere and above), 4x4 vectors at quarter pixel resolution

: 1x1 (Ampere and above), 2x2 (Ampere and above), 4x4 vectors at quarter pixel resolution Raw vectors – directly from hardware

Pre-/post-processed vectors for higher accuracy

Controlled via easy-to-use presets

Controlled via easy-to-use presets Accuracy : low end-point-error and outliers

: low end-point-error and outliers Performance : Up to 150 fps at 4K resolution*

: Up to 150 fps at 4K resolution* Robust to intensity changes

Robust to intensity changes OpenCV integration (GitHub)

OpenCV integration (GitHub) Hardware optical-flow-assisted object tracker library

Hardware optical-flow-assisted object tracker library Support for 1x1, 2x2 and 4x4 grid sizes

Support for 1x1, 2x2 and 4x4 grid sizes Forward and backward flow

Forward and backward flow Global flow vector

Global flow vector Optical Flow engine-assisted video frame rate up conversion (FRUC) library and API

Optical Flow engine-assisted video frame rate up conversion (FRUC) library and API Support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture

Support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture Support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)

Support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) NEW to 5.0: Native Vulkan optical flow support through Vulkan extension. *Clock and preset dependent

Operating System Windows, Linux Dependencies NVIDIA GeForce, RTX and Tesla products with Turing and newer generation GPUs.

Windows Display Driver 522.25 or newer

Linux Display Driver 520.56.06 or newer

Get the most Recent NVIDIA Display Driver Development Environment GCC 5.1 or newer

C/C++ Compiler

CUDA 11.1 or highter Toolkit

CMake 3.14 or later

By clicking the "Accept & Download" button, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER KITS, SAMPLES AND TOOLS LICENSE AGREEMENT for use of the SDK package. The download will begin immediately after clicking on the "Accept & Download" button below.

Support

Optical Flow support is available on NVIDIA's Developer Zone

If you have any confidential concerns please send your issues directly to video-devtech-support@nvidia.com and we will do our best to address them. E-mailed questions found not to be confidential will often be redirected to the forum so the community can benefit from the answers.