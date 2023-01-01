Optical Flow SDK - Developer Program
Optical Flow SDK is free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program.
Key Features and Components
NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK exposes a new set of APIs for this hardware functionality:
- C-API – Windows and Linux
- Windows – CUDA, DirectX 11 and DirectX 12
- Linux – CUDA
- Granularity: 1x1 (Ampere and above), 2x2 (Ampere and above), 4x4 vectors at quarter pixel resolution
- Raw vectors – directly from hardware
- Pre-/post-processed vectors for higher accuracy
- Controlled via easy-to-use presets
- Accuracy: low end-point-error and outliers
- Performance: Up to 150 fps at 4K resolution*
- Robust to intensity changes
- OpenCV integration (GitHub)
- Hardware optical-flow-assisted object tracker library
- Support for 1x1, 2x2 and 4x4 grid sizes
- Forward and backward flow
- Global flow vector
- Optical Flow engine-assisted video frame rate up conversion (FRUC) library and API
- Support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture
- Support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
- NEW to 5.0: Native Vulkan optical flow support through Vulkan extension.
|Operating System
|Windows, Linux
|Dependencies
|
NVIDIA GeForce, RTX and Tesla products with Turing and newer generation GPUs.
|Development Environment
|
GCC 5.1 or newer
C/C++ Compiler
CUDA 11.1 or highter Toolkit
CMake 3.14 or later
Download Optical Flow 5.0 - (Windows and Linux)
Release Highlights NVIDIA® Optical Flow 5.0 (February 2023)
- Native Vulkan optical flow support through Vulkan extension.
Support
Optical Flow support is available on NVIDIA's Developer Zone
If you have any confidential concerns please send your issues directly to video-devtech-support@nvidia.com and we will do our best to address them. E-mailed questions found not to be confidential will often be redirected to the forum so the community can benefit from the answers.