Offers an optimized pipeline for frame-based devices such as frame grabbers, video switchers, HD-SDI capture, and CameraLink devices to efficiently transfer video frames in and out of NVIDIA GPU memory, on Windows only.

GPUDirect Peer to Peer

Enables GPU-to-GPU copies as well as loads and stores directly over the memory fabric (PCIe, NVLink). GPUDirect Peer to Peer is supported natively by the CUDA Driver. Developers should use the latest CUDA Toolkit and drivers on a system with two or more compatible devices.

