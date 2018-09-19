CUPTI Release History

2026/01/12 - 13.1u1 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 13.1u1 release and docs)
2025/08/07 - 13.0py cupti-python 13.0.0 overview and docs
2025/12/04 - 13.1 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 13.1 release and docs)
2025/09/04 - 13.0u1 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 13.0u1 release and docs)
2025/08/07 - 13.0py cupti-python 13.0.0 overview and docs
2025/08/04 - 13.0 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 13.0 release and docs)
2025/06/05 - 12.9u1 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.9u1 release and docs)
2025/05/01 - 12.9 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.9 release and docs)
2025/03/06 - 12.8u1 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.8ul release and docs)
2025/01/23 - 12.8 overview and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 1.28 release and docs)
2025/01/23 - 12.8py cupti-python 12.8.0 overview and docs
2024/09/30 - 12.6u2 overview (updated for the CUDA Toolkit 12.6u2 release)
2024/09/27 - 12.6py cupti-python 12.6.0 overview (initial release of the CUPTI Python API)
2024/08/29 - 12.6u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.6u1 release)
2024/08/01 - 12.6 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 13.6 release)
2024/07/01 - 12.5u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.5u1 release)
2024/05/21 - 12.5 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.5 release)
2024/04/03 - 12.4u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.4u1 release)
2024/03/05 - 12.4 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.4 release)
2023/11/15 - 12.3u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 13.3u1 release)
2023/10/19 - 12.3 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.3 release)
2023/08/29 - 12.2u2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2u2 release)
2023/07/25 - 12.2u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2u1 release)
2023/06/26 - 12.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 release)
2023/04/18 - 12.1u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1u1 release)
2023/02/28 - 12.1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 release)
2023/01/27 - 12.0u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0u1 release)
2022/12/06 - 12.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 release)
2022/10/03 - 11.8 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release)
2022/08/03 - 11.7u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7u1 release)
2022/05/11 - 11.7 overview and docs (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 release)
2022/01/11 - 11.6 overview and docs (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.6 release)
2021/10/20 - 11.5 overview and docs (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.5 release)
2021/06/29 - 11.4 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 release)
2021/04/12 - 11.3 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.3 release)
2020/12/15 - 11.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.2 release)
2020/09/17 - 11.1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 release)
2020/05/28 - 11.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.0 release)
2019/11/19 - 10.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.2 release)
2019/08/14 - 10.1u2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1.2 release (For the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 2 release))
2019/05/09 - 10.1u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1.1 release (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 release))
2019/02/25 - 2019.1 overview (updates for the new features release (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 release))
2018/09/19 - 1.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.0 release)
For a complete overview of the latest CUPTI features and access to resources, please visit the main CUPTI page.