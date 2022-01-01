NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 11.8
The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:
- the Activity API,
- the Callback API,
- the Event API,
- the Metric API,
- the Profiler API,
- the PC Sampling API, and
- the Checkpoint API
Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.
Revision History
Key Features
- Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest
- Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver
- GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.
- CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.
- Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace
- Profile hardware and software event counters, including:
- Utilization metrics for various hardware units
- Instruction count and throughput
- Memory load/store events and throughput
- Cache hits/misses
- Branches and divergent branches
- Many more
- Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more
- Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range
- Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.
- Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.
Variations from the CUPTI found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.8
Bug Fixes:
- CUPTI version 2022.3.0 (Build 32488002) provides a bug fix for Kepler (SM 35 and SM 37) devices in the CUPTI version included in the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release.
Updates in CUDA Toolkit 11.8
- CUPTI adds tracing and profiling support for devices with compute capability 9.0 i.e. NVIDIA H100 GPUs and systems that are based on H100 GPUs.
- Added new fields
clusterX,
clusterY,
clusterZ, and
clusterSchedulingPolicyto output the Thread Block Cluster dimensions and scheduling policy. These fields are valid for devices with compute capability 9.0 and higher. To accomodate this change, activity record
CUpti_ActivityKernel7is deprecated and replaced by a new activity record
CUpti_ActivityKernel8.
- A new activity kind
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_KIND_JITand corresponding activity record
CUpti_ActivityJitare introduced to capture the overhead involved in the JIT (just-in-time) compilation and caching of the PTX or NVVM IR code to the binary code. New record also provides the information about the size and path of the compute cache where the binary code is stored.
- PC Sampling API is supported on Tegra platforms - QNX, Linux (aarch64) and Linux (x86_64) (Drive SDK).
- Resolved an issue that might cause crash when the size of the device buffer is changed, using the attribute
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_ATTR_DEVICE_BUFFER_SIZE, after creation of the CUDA context.
New Features
CUPTI has made the following changes as part of the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release:
Resolved Issues
CUPTI has made the following fixes as part of the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release:
Requirements
Supported platforms
- Linux x86_64[1]
- Windows x86_64[1]
- Linux PowerPC[1]
- Linux aarch64 SBSA[1]
- DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2]
- DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2]
[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures
- Activity and Callback APIs
- All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit
- Event and Metric APIs
- Volta
- Pascal
- Maxwell
- Kepler
- Profiling and PC Sampling APIs
- Hopper: GH100
- Ada: AD102 and AD103
- Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x
- Turing
- Volta: GV100, GV10B
CUDA Toolkit
- CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 production release
Drivers
Please use the following drivers
- 521.98 (Windows)
- 520.61.03 (Linux)
Documentation
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.
Installation Overview
When installing CUDA Toolkit 11.8 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.