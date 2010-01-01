NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 12.1

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API,

the Profiler API,

the PC Sampling API, and

the Checkpoint API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 12.1. You may obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 12.1

Key Features

Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.

CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace

Profile hardware and software event counters, including:

Utilization metrics for various hardware units



Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range

Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.

Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.1 Update 1 Resolved Issues

Fixed CUPTI tracing failure when just-in-time compilation of embedded PTX code is disabled using the environment variable CUDA_DISABLE_PTX_JIT .

. Fixed a crash in the API cuptiFinalize .

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.1

New Features CUPTI has made the following changes as part of the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 release: Field wsl is added in the struct CUpti_Profiler_DeviceSupported_Params to indicate whether Profiling API is supported on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) system or not.

Requirements

Supported platforms

Linux x86_64 [1]

Windows x86_64 [1]

Linux PowerPC [1]

Linux aarch64 SBSA [1]

DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2]

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

Activity and Callback APIs

All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit

Event and Metric APIs

Volta



Pascal



Maxwell

Profiling and PC Sampling APIs

Hopper: GH100



Ada: AD10x



Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x



Turing



Volta: GV100, GV10B

CUDA Toolkit

CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 production release

Drivers

Please use the following drivers 531.14 (Windows)



530.30.02 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 12.1 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 12.1 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.