NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 10.2

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API, and

the Profiler API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, this stand-alone version of CUPTI provides improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 10.2. You main obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 10.2

Key Features

Trace CUDA API usage by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

Sample hardware and software event counters, including:

Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU events

New Features

As part of the CUDA Toolkit 10.2 release, CUPTI allows tracing features for non-root and non-admin users on desktop platforms. Note that event and metric profiling continues to have security restrictions for non-root and non-admin users. More details about the issue and the solutions can be found on this web page.



Added support for tracing features on the virtual GPUs (vGPU).



CUPTI no longer turns off the performance characteristics of CUDA Graph when tracing the application.



CUPTI now shows memset nodes in the CUDA graph.



Fixed the incorrect timing issue for the asynchronous cuMemset/cudaMemset activity.



Several performance improvements are done in the tracing path.

Requirements

Supported platforms

Linux x86_64 [1]

Windows x86_64 [1]

MacOS [1][3]

Linux PowerPC [1]

DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2]

Android aarch64[2][3]

Supported GPU architectures

Activity and Callback APIs

All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit

Event and Metric APIs

Volta



Pascal



Maxwell



Kepler

Profiling APIs

Turing



Volta: GV100

CUDA Toolkit

CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 10.2 production release

Drivers

Please use the Windows 441.22 or Linux 440.33 drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.2 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.[1] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only[3] does not support Profiling API data collection

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 10.2 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.