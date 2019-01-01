NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - 2019.1

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API, and

the Profiler API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, this stand-alone version of CUPTI provides imporovements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

CUPTI is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

Key Features

Trace CUDA API usage by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

Sample hardware and software event counters, including:

Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU events

New Features

This release contains the following changes as part of the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 release: Bug fixes and performance improvements



Event collection mode CUPTI_EVENT_COLLECTION_MODE_CONTINUOUS is now supported on all device classes including Geforce and Quadro



Support for NVTX string registration API nvtxDomainRegisterStringA()



Added enum CUpti_PcieGen to list PCIE generations

Variations from the CUPTI found in the CUDA Toolkit 10.1

Bug Fixes: Metric smsp__inst_executed.sum incorrectly reported as zero



Extra triggers/records reported when profiling in a multi-context environment

Requirements

Supported platforms

Linux x86_64 [1]

Windows x86_64 [1]

MacOS [2][4]

Linux PowerPC [2][4]

DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [3]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [3]

Android aarch64[3]

Supported GPU architectures

Activity and Callback APIs

All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit

Event and Metric APIs

Volta



Pascal



Maxwell



Kepler

Profiling APIs

Turing



Volta: GV100

CUDA Toolkit

CUPTI 2019.1 should be used along with the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 production release

Drivers

Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.1 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.[1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit [2] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only[3] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only[4] does not support Profiling API data collection

Product Documentation

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

Files included in this package:

doc/html/index.html - CUPTI HTML document

doc/pdf/Cupti.pdf - CUPTI PDF document

include/ - folder containing the header files

lib/x64 - folder containing CUPTI host and target libraries and the Perfworks host library

samples/ - folder containing samples to use the CUPTI APIs

How to extract, build and run profiler samples on Linux: