NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit

The NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API,

the Profiler API,

the PC Sampling API,

the SASS Metric API, and

the Checkpoint API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 12.3. You may obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 12.3.0

Key Features

Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.

CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace

Profile hardware and software event counters, including:

Utilization metrics for various hardware units



Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range

Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.

Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.3

New Features New attributes: CUPTI_ACTIVITY_OVERHEAD_RUNTIME_TRIGGERED_MODULE_LOADING and CUPTI_ACTIVITY_OVERHEAD_LAZY_FUNCTION_LOADING are added in the activity overhead enum CUpti_ActivityOverheadKind to provide the overhead information for CUDA runtime triggered module loading and lazy function loading respectively.



New API cuptiGetGraphExecId provides the unique ID of the executable graph.

Added support for collecting graph level trace for device launched graphs. A new API cuptiActivityEnableDeviceGraph is added to enable the collection of records for device launched graphs.

CUDA Graphs can be executed on multiple devices i.e. the root node could be launched on one device and the leaf node could be launched on the another device. New fields endDeviceId and endContextId are added to identify the ids of device and context respectively which are used to execute the last node of the graph. To accomodate this change, activity record CUpti_ActivityGraphTrace is deprecated and it is replaced by a new activity record CUpti_ActivityGraphTrace2 .

Added WSL profiling support on Windows 10 WSL with OS build version 19044 and greater. WSL profiling is not supported on Windows 10 WSL for systems that exceed 1 TB of system memory.



Several performance improvements are done in the tracing path. One of the key improvements is to allow clients to request CUPTI to maintain the activity buffers at the thread level instead of global buffers. This can be achieved by setting the option CUPTI_ACTIVITY_ATTR_PER_THREAD_ACTIVITY_BUFFER of the enum CUpti_ActivityAttribute . This can help in reducing the collection overhead for applications which launch CUDA activities from multiple host threads.

Frame pointers are enabled for Linux x86_64 libraries.



The deprecated Activity APIs and structures have been moved to a new header cupti_activity_deprecated.h, which is included in the header cupti_activity.h. Header cupti_activity.h contains only the latest version of APIs and structures.



CUPTI no longer uses profiling semaphore pool to store the profiling data. Coresponding attributes CUPTI_ACTIVITY_ATTR_PROFILING_SEMAPHORE_POOL_SIZE , CUPTI_ACTIVITY_ATTR_PROFILING_SEMAPHORE_POOL_LIMIT and CUPTI_ACTIVITY_ATTR_PROFILING_SEMAPHORE_PRE_ALLOCATE_VALUE have been deprecated.

, and have been deprecated. Resolved Issues Fixed SASS metric profiling for cuda graph.



Fixed race condition in the API cuptiSetThreadIdType for late subscription

Requirements

Supported platforms Linux x86_64 [1]



Windows x86_64 [1]



Linux PowerPC [1]



Linux aarch64 SBSA [1]



DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]



DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2]

[1] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only

[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures Activity and Callback APIs



All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit



Event and Metric APIs



Volta





Pascal





Maxwell



Profiling and PC Sampling APIs



Hopper: GH100





Ada: AD10x





Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x





Turing





Volta: GV100, GV10B

CUDA Toolkit CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 12.3 production release

Drivers Please use the following drivers 545.84 (Windows)





545.23.05 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 12.3 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 12.3 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.