NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 11.1

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API, and

the Profiler API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, this stand-alone version of CUPTI provides improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 11.1. You may obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 11.1

Key Features

Trace CUDA API usage by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

Sample hardware and software event counters, including:

Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU events

New Features

As part of the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 release, CUPTI adds tracing and profiling support for the NVIDIA Ampere GPUs with compute capability 8.6.



Added a new field graphId in the activity records for kernel, memcpy, peer-to-peer memcpy and memset to output the unique ID of the CUDA graph that launches the activity through CUDA graph APIs. To accommodate this change, activity records CUpti_ActivityMemcpy3, CUpti_ActivityMemcpyPtoP2 and CUpti_ActivityMemset2 are deprecated and replaced by new activity records CUpti_ActivityMemcpy4, CUpti_ActivityMemcpyPtoP3 and CUpti_ActivityMemset3. And kernel activity record CUpti_ActivityKernel5 replaces the padding field with graphId. Added a new API cuptiGetGraphId to query the unique ID of the CUDA graph.



Added a new API cuptiActivityFlushPeriod to set the flush period for the worker thread.



Added support for profiling cooperative kernels using Profiling APIs.



Added NVLink performance metrics (nvlrx__* and nvltx__*) using the Profiling APIs. These metrics are available on devices with compute capability 7.0, 7.5 and 8.0, and these can be collected at the context level. Refer to the table Metrics Mapping Table for mapping between earlier CUPTI metrics and the Perfworks NVLink metrics for devices with compute capability 7.0.

Requirements

Supported platforms

Linux x86_64 [1]

Windows x86_64 [1]

MacOS [1][3]

Linux PowerPC [1]

Linux aarch64 SBSA [1]

DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2]

Android aarch64[2][3]

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

Activity and Callback APIs

All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit

Event and Metric APIs

Ampere



Volta



Pascal



Maxwell



Kepler

Profiling APIs

Ampere



Volta: GV100



Turing

CUDA Toolkit

CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 production release

Drivers

Please use the following drivers 456.33 (Windows)



455.23.02 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 11.1 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.[1] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only[3] does not support Profiling API data collection

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 11.1 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.