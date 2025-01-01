NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 13.1
The NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:
- the Activity API,
- the Callback API,
- the Host Profiling API,
- the Range Profiling API,
- the PC Sampling API,
- the SASS Metric API,
- the PM Sampling API,
- the Checkpoint API,
- the Profiling API,
- the Python API (available separately)
Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.
Revision History
Key Features
- Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest
- Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver
- GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.
- CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.
- Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace
- Profile hardware and software event counters, including:
- Utilization metrics for various hardware units
- Instruction count and throughput
- Memory load/store events and throughput
- Cache hits/misses
- Branches and divergent branches
- Many more
- Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more
- Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range
- Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.
- Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.
Updates in CUDA Toolkit 13.1 Update 1
- Fixed incorrect correlation IDs for
cudaGraphLaunchAPI calls and their associated kernel launches in profiling sessions after the first session.
- Fixed issue where CUPTI graph creation callbacks were not triggered for CUDA device graphs under green context.
- Fixed linker error when linking the static CUPTI library from CUDA 13.0 and 13.1 GA releases.
- Fixed issue where CUPTI limited activity buffer records to 2GB regardless of the configured activity buffer size.
Resolved Issues
Updates in CUDA Toolkit 13.1
- Added support for Compute Engine context switch events. For more details, refer to the section Compute Engine Context Switch.
- Added tracing for host execution nodes in CUDA Graphs i.e. nodes of type
CU_GRAPH_NODE_TYPE_HOST. Enable with the activity kind
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_KIND_GRAPH_HOST_NODE; records are reported as
CUpti_ActivityGraphHostNode.
- Added tracing for host launches done by CUDA through
cudaLaunchHostFunc()API. This is important in understanding the device bubbles in the stream timeline. Enable with the activity kind
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_KIND_HOST_LAUNCH; records are reported as
CUpti_ActivityHostLaunch.
- Users can query the collection scope for any metric. The
CUpti_MetricCollectionScopeenum lists the possible scopes: context or device. A parameter,
metricCollectionScope, is added to
CUpti_Profiler_Host_GetMetricProperties_Paramsto return the collection scope for a metric.
- By default, the counter availability image stores only context-level metrics in the binary blob.
A new parameter,
bAllowDeviceLevelCounters, has been added to the counter availability API struct
CUpti_Profiler_GetCounterAvailability_Paramsto include device-level metrics in the image.
- Added a new parameter
skuin
CUpti_Profiler_DeviceSupported_Paramsfor checking profiling support for a GPU SKU.
- Added a new parameter
priorityin the kernel record to provide the launch priority of the kernel. The
CUpti_ActivityKernel10activity record is deprecated and replaced by the new
CUpti_ActivityKernel11activity record.
- Fixed an issue that could cause invalid (zero) kernel timestamps when using the function
cuptiActivityRegisterTimestampCallbackto register a timestamp callback. This issue was introduced in the CUDA 12.6 Update 2 release.
New Features
Resolved Issues
Requirements
- Linux x86_64[1]
- Windows x86_64[1]
- Linux aarch64 SBSA[1]
- DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2]
- DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2]
- Activity and Callback APIs
- All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit
- Profiling and PC Sampling APIs
- Blackwell: B100, GB10x, GB11x
- Hopper: GH100
- Ada: AD10x
- Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x
- Turing
- CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 13.1 Update 1 production release
- 591.59 (Windows) available at the NVIDIA Driver Download page.
- 590.48.01 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 13.1 Update 1 production release.
Supported platforms
[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures
CUDA Toolkit
Drivers
Please use the following drivers
Documentation
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.
Installation Overview
When installing CUDA Toolkit 13.1 Update 1 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.