NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 11.4

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API, and

the Profiler API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 11.4. You may obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 11.4

Key Features

Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.

CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace

Profile hardware and software event counters, including:

Utilization metrics for various hardware units



Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range

Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.

Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.

New Features

CUPTI has made the following changes as part of the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 release, Profiling APIs support profiling of the CUDA kernel nodes launched by a CUDA Graph. Auto range profiling with kernel replay mode and user range profiling with user replay and application replay modes are supported. Other combinations of range profiling and replay modes are not supported.



Added sample profiling_injection to show how to build injection library using the Profiling API.



Added sample concurrent_profiling to show how to retain the kernel concurrency across streams and devices using the Profiling API.

Requirements

Supported platforms

Linux x86_64 [1]

Windows x86_64 [1]

Linux PowerPC [1]

Linux aarch64 SBSA [1]

DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]

DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2]

Android aarch64[2][3]

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

Activity and Callback APIs

All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit

Event and Metric APIs

Volta



Pascal



Maxwell



Kepler

Profiling APIs

Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x



Turing



Volta: GV100, GV10B

CUDA Toolkit

CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 production release

Drivers

Please use the following drivers 471.11 (Windows)



470.42.01 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 11.4 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.[1] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only[3] does not support Profiling API data collection

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 11.4 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.