NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1
The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:
- the Activity API,
- the Callback API,
- the Event API,
- the Metric API, and
- the Profiler API
Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, this stand-alone version of CUPTI provides imporovements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.
Revision History
Key Features
- Trace CUDA API usage by registering callbacks for API calls of interest
- Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver
- Sample hardware and software event counters, including:
- Instruction count and throughput
- Memory load/store events and throughput
- Cache hits/misses
- Branches and divergent branches
- Many more
- Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more
- Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU events
New Features
-
As part of the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 release,
- CUPTI extends Profiling API data collection to Linux PowerPC Little Endian (PPCLE).
Requirements
Supported platforms
- Linux x86_64[1]
- Windows x86_64[1]
- MacOS[1][3]
- Linux PowerPC[1]
- DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2]
- DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2]
- Android aarch64[2][3]
[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
[3] does not support Profiling API data collection
Supported GPU architectures
- Activity and Callback APIs
- All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit
- Event and Metric APIs
- Volta
- Pascal
- Maxwell
- Kepler
- Profiling APIs
- Turing
- Volta: GV100
CUDA Toolkit
- CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 production release
Drivers
- Please use the 425.25 drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1production release or a more recent version.
Documentation
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.
Installation Overview
When installing CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.