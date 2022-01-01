NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 11.7
The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:
- the Activity API,
- the Callback API,
- the Event API,
- the Metric API,
- the Profiler API,
- the PC Sampling API, and
- the Checkpoint API
Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.
Revision History
Key Features
- Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest
- Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver
- GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.
- CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.
- Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace
- Profile hardware and software event counters, including:
- Utilization metrics for various hardware units
- Instruction count and throughput
- Memory load/store events and throughput
- Cache hits/misses
- Branches and divergent branches
- Many more
- Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more
- Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range
- Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.
- Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.
Variations from the CUPTI found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1
-
Bug Fixes:
- CUPTI version 2022.2.1 (Build 31537766) provides a bug fix for Kepler (SM 35 and SM 37) devices in the CUPTI version included in the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 release.
Updates in CUDA 11.7 Update 1
Resolved Issues
- Resolved an issue for PC Sampling API
cuptiPCSamplingGetDatawhich might not always return all the samples when called after the PC sampling range defined by using the APIs
cuptiPCSamplingStartand
cuptiPCSamplingStop. Remaining samples were delivered in the successive call of the API
cuptiPCSamplingGetDataafter the next range.
- Disabled tracing of nodes in the CUDA Graph when user enables tracing at the
Graph level using the activity kind
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_KIND_GRAPH_TRACE.
- Fixed missing
channelIDand
channelTypeinformation for kernel records. Earlier these fields were populated for CUDA Graph launches only.
Updates in CUDA Toolkit 11.7
- A new activity kind
CUPTI_ACTIVITY_KIND_GRAPH_TRACEand activity record
CUpti_ActivityGraphTraceare introduced to represent the execution for a graph without giving visibility about the execution of its nodes. This is intended to reduce overheads involved in tracing each node separately. This activity can only be enabled for drivers of version 515 and above.
- A new API
cuptiActivityEnableAndDumpis added to provide snapshot of certain activities like device, context, stream, NVLINK and PCIE at any point during the profiling session.
- Added sample cupti_correlation to show correlation between CUDA APIs and corresponding GPU activities.
- Added sample cupti_trace_injection to show how to build an injection library using the activity and callback APIs which can be used to trace any CUDA application.
- Fixed corruption in the function name for PC Sampling API records.
- Fixed incorrect timestamps for GPU activities when user calls the API
cuptiActivityRegisterTimestampCallbackin the late CUPTI attach scenario.
- Fixed incomplete records for device to device memcopies in the late CUPTI attach scenario. This issue manifests mainly when application has a mix of CUDA graph and normal kernel launches.
New Features
Requirements
Supported platforms
- Linux x86_64[1]
- Windows x86_64[1]
- Linux PowerPC[1]
- Linux aarch64 SBSA[1]
- DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2]
- DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2]
[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures
- Activity and Callback APIs
- All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit
- Event and Metric APIs
- Volta
- Pascal
- Maxwell
- Kepler
- Profiling and PC Sampling APIs
- Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x
- Turing
- Volta: GV100, GV10B
CUDA Toolkit
- CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1 production release
Drivers
-
Please use the following drivers
- 516.94 (Windows)
- 515.65.01 (Linux)
Documentation
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.
Installation Overview
When installing CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.