NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - 1.0

The NVIDIA® CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of four APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API

the Callback API

the Event API, and

the Metric API.

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that give insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, this stand-alone version of CUPTI includes a new set of metric APIs for compute capability 7.0 and above. These provide low overhead and deterministic profiling on the target system.

CUPTI is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit 10.0

Key Features

Trace CUDA API usage by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

Sample hardware and software event counters, including:

Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU events

New Features

Independent CUPTI release

CUPTI version 1.0 is the first version to be released outside of the CUDA Tool Kit, and includes the features and functionality of the CUPTI found in CUDA 10.0, plus more!

This release includes a new set of metric APIs for compute capability 7.0 ( Volta GPU architectures) and compute capability 7.5 ( Turing GPU architectures). These provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system.

Both the old and new metric APIs are supported for compute capability 7.0. This is to enable transition of code to the new metric APIs, but one cannot mix the usage of the old and new metric APIs. The earlier event and old metric APIs are not supported for the new Turing GPU architecture (compute capability 7.5).



Variations from the CUPTI found in the CUDA Toolkit 10.0

The CUPTI version bundled with the CUDA 10.0 Toolkit does not include the new metric APIs.

Variations from the CUPTI found in the version 1.0.6

Fixed PC Sampling issue with values getting accumulated across launches for the same kernel.

Fixed PC Sampling cuptiActivityConfigurePCSampling() API returning CUPTI_ERROR_INVALID_PARAMETER for a sampling period value of CUPTI_ACTIVITY_PC_SAMPLING_PERIOD_MAX.

Requirements

Linux x86_64

Windows x86_64

Volta: GV100

Turing: TU102, TU104, TU106

CUPTI 1.0 should be used along with the CUDA Toolkit 10.0 production release

Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.0 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.

CUPTI 1.0 Product Documentation

CUDA Toolkit 10.0 Documentation

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.



doc/pdf/Cupti.pdf - CUPTI PDF document



include/ - folder containing the header files



lib/x64 - folder containing CUPTI host and target libraries and the Perfworks host library



samples/ - folder containing samples to use the CUPTI APIs How to extract, build and run profiler samples on Linux/Windows: