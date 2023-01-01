NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) - CUDA Toolkit 12.2

The NVIDIA CUDA Profiling Tools Interface (CUPTI) is a dynamic library that enables the creation of profiling and tracing tools that target CUDA applications. CUPTI provides a set of APIs targeted at ISVs creating profilers and other performance optimization tools:

the Activity API,

the Callback API,

the Event API,

the Metric API,

the Profiler API,

the PC Sampling API,

the SASS Metric API, and

the Checkpoint API

Using these CUPTI APIs, independent software developers can create profiling tools that provide low and deterministic profiling overhead on the target system, while giving insight into the CPU and GPU behavior of CUDA applications. Normally packaged with the CUDA Toolkit, NVIDIA occasionally uses this page to provide CUPTI improvements and bug fixes between toolkit releases.

There is currently no CUPTI update to the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2. You may obtain the latest version of CUPTI by Downloading the CUDA Toolkit 12.2.2

Key Features

Trace CUDA API by registering callbacks for API calls of interest

Full support for entry and exit points in the CUDA C Runtime (CUDART) and CUDA Driver

GPU workload trace for the activities happening on the GPU, which includes kernel executions, memory operations (e.g., Host-to-Device memory copies) and memset operations.

CUDA Unified Memory trace for transfers from host to device, device to host, device to device and page faults on CPU and GPU etc.

Normalized timestamps for CPU and GPU trace

Profile hardware and software event counters, including:

Utilization metrics for various hardware units



Instruction count and throughput



Memory load/store events and throughput



Cache hits/misses



Branches and divergent branches



Many more

Enables automated bottleneck identification based on metrics such as instruction throughput, memory throughput, and more

Range profiling to enable metric collection over concurrent kernel launches within a range

Metrics attribution at the high-level source code and the executed assembly instructions.

Device-wide sampling of the program counter (PC). The PC Sampling gives the number of samples for each source and assembly line with various stall reasons.

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2

New Features SASS Metric APIs introduced in the CUDA 12.2 GA release are transitioning from the beta to the production release. Added support for collecting SASS metrics for CUDA Graphs which are launched from host. Added a new field numOfDroppedRecords in the struct CUpti_SassMetricsDisable_Params to indicate the number of dropped records when SASS data is flushed prior to calling the disable API.



Added a new field api in the struct CUpti_Profiler_DeviceSupported_Params which can be used to check the configuration support level for profiler APIs like Profiling, PC Sampling and SASS Metric APIs.

in the struct which can be used to check the configuration support level for profiler APIs like Profiling, PC Sampling and SASS Metric APIs. Resolved Issues Fixed the tracing and profiling support for the GA103 GPU



Fixed a hang which can occur when activity buffer gets full while collecting the sampling data using the PC Sampling Activity API.



Fixed the issue of incorrect timestamps for graph level trace when a graph node is disabled using the APIs cuGraphNodeSetEnabled or cudaGraphNodeSetEnabled .

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 1

Resolved Issues Fixed timestamps for graph-level tracing for CUDA graphs running across multiple GPUs.



Fixed a potential hang when CUPTI is unable to fetch attributes for an activity.

Updates in CUDA Toolkit 12.2

New Features A new set of CUPTI APIs for collection of SASS metric data at the source level are provided in the header file cupti_sass_metrics.h . These support a larger set of metrics compared to the CUPTI Activity APIs for source-level analysis. SASS to source correlation can be done in the offline mode, similar to the PC sampling APIs. Hence the runtime overhead during data collection is lower. Refer to the section CUPTI SASS Metrics API for more details. Please note that this is a Beta feature, interface and functionality are subject to change in a future release.

CUPTI now reports fatal errors, non-fatal errors and warnings instantaneously through callbacks. A new callback domain CUPTI_CB_DOMAIN_STATE is added for subscribing to the instantaneous error reporting. Corresponding callback ids are provided in the struct CUpti_CallbackIdState .

Added support for profiling of device graphs and host graphs that launch device graphs. There are some known limitations, please refer to the Known Issues section for details.



Change in the stream attribute value is communicated by issuing the resource callback. Refer to the struct CUpti_StreamAttrData and callback id CUPTI_CBID_RESOURCE_STREAM_ATTRIBUTE_CHANGED added in the enum CUpti_CallbackIdResource .

New API cuptiGetErrorMessage provides descriptive message for CUPTI error codes.

Removed the deprecated API cuptiDeviceGetTimestamp from the header cupti_events.h.

Requirements

Supported platforms Linux x86_64 [1]



Windows x86_64 [1]



Linux PowerPC [1]



Linux aarch64 SBSA [1]



DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2]



DRIVE OS Linux aarch64 [2]

[1] available in the CUDA Desktop Toolkit only

[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures Activity and Callback APIs



All architectures supported by CUDA Toolkit



Event and Metric APIs



Volta





Pascal





Maxwell



Profiling and PC Sampling APIs



Hopper: GH100





Ada: AD10x





Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x





Turing





Volta: GV100, GV10B

CUDA Toolkit CUPTI can be found in the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2 production release

Drivers Please use the following drivers 537.13 (Windows)





535.104.05 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Support

See the CUPTI User Guide for a complete listing of hardware and software event counters available for performance analysis tools.

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report issues, please use the Developer Forums.

Installation Overview

When installing CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2 and specifying options, be sure to select CUDA > Development > Tools > CUPTI.