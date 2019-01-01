SIGGRAPH 2019: NVIDIA Recorded Sessions

|Animation & VFX
|Progress toward real-time, photo-realistic digital humans
|Danielle Costa, Marvel Studios; Doug Roble, Digital Domain; Vladimir Mastilovic, Epic Games; Simon Yuen, NVIDIA
|Animation & VFX
|High-End Virtual Humans at a Lower Cost
|Vasken Bohossian, Human Engine
|Animation & VFX
|Adding GPU Acceleration to Pixar Renderman
|Max Liani, Pixar
|Animation & VFX
|Feature Film Color Science with EFILM’s VP of Technology Joachim Zell
|Joachim Zell, EFILM/Deluxe
|Animation & VFX
|Film Restoration & Enhancement with AI
|Huang Shuo, China Film Studio Co.,Ltd
|Animation & VFX
|Introducing Foundry's ML-Server: a Sandbox for Deep Learning VFX tools
|Dan Ring, Foundry
|Animation & VFX
|Autodesk Flame's AI toolset, new solutions in VFX Compositing and Color Finishing
|Will Harris , Autodesk
|Graphics & AI
|Data Science and the Future of Compute
|Jared Dame, HP
|Graphics & AI
|Learning from the past so you do repeat it: Introducing the Example-Based Workflow
|Eric Risser, Artomatix
|Graphics & AI
|Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA: Bringing powerful rendering, simulation, and graphics visualization to enterprises
|Vijay Kanchanahalli, Microsoft
|Graphics & AI
|The Future of XR, HP's Perspective
|Paul Martin, HP
|Graphics & AI
|Deep Learning - Practical Considerations on the Workstation
|Chris Hebert, NVIDIA
|Graphics & AI
|Getting the most from the NVIDIA Developer Program
|Vince Brisebois, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- Introduction
|Don Brittain, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- A Style-Based Generator Architecture for Generative Adversarial Networks
|Ming-Yu Liu, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- The adjoint technique
|Jos Stam, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- Deep learning - practical considerations on the workstation
|Chris Hebert, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- Deep learning for Animation
|Simon Yuen, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Real Time Ray Tracing and the Demand of Architectural Visualization
|Carlos Cristerna, Neoscape
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Sharing Physically Based Materials between Renderers with MDL
|Lutz Kettner, NVIDIA; Jan Jordan, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- Introduction
|Eric Enderton, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- OptiX: A New Look
|Steve Parker, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- V-Ray GPU Acceleration with the Latest OptiX
|Vladimir Koylazov, Chaos Group
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- Texture Paging in OptiX
|David Hart, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU
|Adrien Herubel, Autodesk
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- OptiX Performance Tools and Tricks
|David Hart, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- The Omniverse RTX Real-Time Ray Tracer
|Ignacio Llamas, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Applications of Mesh Shading with Dx12
|Rahul Sathe, NVIDIA; Manuel Kraemer, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Interactive and Cinematic Ray Tracing of Cellular and Molecular Biology with OptiX and RTX Acceleration
|John Stone, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Adding RTX acceleration to Iray with OptiX
|Lutz Kettner, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Optimizing and Deploying Ray-Traced Dynamic Global Illumination
|Morgan McGuire, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Research - Light at the End of the Ray
|Alexey Panteleev, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Resarch- Ray-Traced Global Illumination for Games Massively Parallel Path Space Filtering
|Alex Keller, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Resarch- Ray Tracing at 240 Hz.
|Josef Spjut, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Advanced Real Time Ray Tracing Tutorial
|Evan Hart, NVIDIA; Alex Dunn, NVIDIA; Aurelio Reis, NVIDIA; Pawel Koslowski, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Cool Patches: A Geometric Approach to Ray/Bilinear Patch Intersections
|Alexander Reshetov, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - A Simple Load-Balancing Scheme with High Scaling Efficiency
|Alexander Keller, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - A Microfacet-Based Shadowing Function to Solve the Bump Terminator Problem
|Clifford Stein, Sony PIctures Imageworks
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Importance Sampling of Many Lights on the GPU
|Pierre Moreau, Lund University
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Cinematic Rendering in UE4 with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Denoising
|Juan Cañada, Epic Games
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Texture Level of Detail Strategies for Real-Time Ray Tracing
|Colin Barré-Brisebois, Electronic Arts
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Improving Temporal Antialiasing with Adaptive Ray Tracing
|Josef Spjut, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Ray Tracing Gems
|Eric Haines, NVIDIA
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Getting Started with DirectX Ray Tracing in Unity
|Tian Ning, Unity
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|An RTX-tra Substance Painter Feature
|Nikie Monteleone, DreamWorks Animation TV
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Real Time Rendering and Raytracing on the Edge
|Raheel Khalid, Verizon
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|The Future of GPU Rendering: Real-Time Raytracing, Holographic Displays and Light Field Media
|Jules Urbach, OTOY
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|3DEXPERIENCE CATIA Adopts RTX
|Xavier Melkonian, Dassault Systèmes
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU
|Adrien Herubel, Autodesk
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Prism & RTX
|Victor Yudin, Technicolor/Mill Film
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Fundamentals of Ray Tracing in Unreal Engine
|Sean Spitzer, Epic Games
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Realizing the Halo Ring' 'How Falcon's Creative Group achieved 'The Ring Experience' at Halo: Outpost Discovery'
|Saham Ali, Falcon Digital Media
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Production-Quality, Final-Frame Rendering on the GPU
|Rob Slater, Redshift
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Latest RTX Advances in V-Ray GPU
|Phil Miller, Chaos
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Pure Ray Tracing in Real-Time with Project Lavina
|Phil Miller, Chaos
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|MPC Genesis: Real-Time Raytracing in Virtual Production
|Francesco Giordana, MPC Film
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|RTX, a Breakthrough in VFX and Animation Workflow
|Jean-Colas Prunier, PocketStudio
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|The Diminishing Need For Offline Rendering: Building Real Time Projects for Both Design and Marketing with RTX
|Stephen Phillips, Theia
|Rendering & Ray Tracing
|Rocket Science and Rendering: Expanding Capacity for The Expanse
|Graham Peddie, Rocket Science VFX
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|NVIDIA Omniverse: An open, USD based collaboration platform for constructing and simulating virtual worlds
|Michael Kass, NVIDIA; Frank DeLise, NVIDIA; Tae-Yong Kim, NVIDIA
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|Autodesk Products & NVIDIA Omniverse
|Dave Tyner, Autodesk
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|Hyperreality, Blurring the Lines Between Virtual and Reality
|Frédéric Lecompte, BackLight
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|Collaborative Workflow for Media and Entertainment
|Rick Grandy, NVIDIA
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|VRS for improved VR Performance
|Michael Bergen, NVIDIA; Vinay Narayan, HTC
|Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality
|Building a Virtual Studio in the Cloud
|Adrian Graham, Google