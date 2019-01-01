SIGGRAPH 2019: Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Texture Level of Detail Strategies for Real-Time Ray Tracing

Colin Barré-Brisebois, Electronic Arts
The new book "Ray Tracing Gems" (http://raytracinggems.com, free electronically) is a collection of 32 articles by experts in the field. Authors of selected articles will discuss their papers and present recent updates to their work.

