SIGGRAPH 2019: An RTX-tra Substance Painter Feature - Overview

SIGGRAPH 2019: An RTX-tra Substance Painter Feature

Nikie Monteleone, DreamWorks Animation TV

For the first time, developers can have complete control over geometry processing. With programmable mesh shaders, NVIDIA reinvents the GPU rasterization pipeline. As a practical application showcase, we will use the advanced culling and level-of-detail techniques that were used in the making of the Asteroids demo. We will also present the latest results of our research in the application of mesh shaders to dynamic tessellation algorithms.