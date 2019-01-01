Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Resarch- Ray-Traced Global Illumination for Games: Massively Parallel Path Space Filtering

Alex Keller, NVIDIA

Restricting path tracing to a small number of paths per pixel for performance reasons rarely achieves a satisfactory image quality. Using a hash map, we greatly improve the performance of path space filtering, yielding a dramatically better visual quality at interactive frame rates.