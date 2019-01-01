SIGGRAPH 2019: NVIDIA Omniverse: An open, USD based collaboration platform for constructing and simulating virtual worlds
Michael Kass, NVIDIA; Frank DeLise, NVIDIA; Tae-Yong Kim, NVIDIA
With NVIDIA Omniverse, teams can interactively work together to create, animate, and render 3D worlds using industry-standard creative software. Join our session to see what’s new and explore the modules that make up Omniverse and how they create a seamless experience for end users. This will be an interactive session with live demonstrations of real-time collaborative ray tracing on USD content. Overview: Understand the creative workflows that can be used in Omniverse Learn about the modules and open technologies—such as USD, Hydra, Material Definition Language (MDL), and PhysX—that NVIDIA has integrated to create the platform Know how to engage with the community to influence the Omniverse roadmap Live QA with key architects of Omniverse technology.