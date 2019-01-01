Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Collaborative Workflow for Media and Entertainment

Rick Grandy, NVIDIA

The Developer Technology team at NVIDIA will share their experience from integrating, debugging, and profiling ray tracing while working with commercial engines and their content pipelines. This session is a good fit for anyone interested in our latest learnings (and how we got to diagnose them) from working on various demos, games, and publicly available engines like Unreal Engine 4 and Unity.