Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Ray Tracing Gems 1.1 - Improving Temporal Antialiasing with Adaptive Ray Tracing

Josef Spjut, NVIDIA

The new book "Ray Tracing Gems" (http://raytracinggems.com, free electronically) is a collection of 32 articles by experts in the field. Authors of selected articles will discuss their papers and present recent updates to their work.