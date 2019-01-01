Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Research - Light at the End of the Ray

Alexey Panteleev, NVIDIA

We’ll talk about importance sampling and why it is critical for real-time ray tracing applications. Tracing rays towards light sources dramatically reduces noise compared to uniform random sampling, but discovering the light sources may be a non-trivial task. We’ll discuss the direct light system used in Quake II RTX, a fully path traced, Vulkan based re-imagining of the hit game from 1997, and potential solutions that may be suitable for other games.