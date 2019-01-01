Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Sharing Physically Based Materials between Renderers with MDL

Lutz Kettner, NVIDIA; Jan Jordan, NVIDIA

We'll discuss the basics of NVIDIA's material definition language, showing how a single material can be used to define matching appearances between different renderers and rendering techniques. End users will learn how physically based definitions can be defined, while developers will learn what's entailed in supporting MDL within their own products or renderers.