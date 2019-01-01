Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Progress toward real-time, photo-realistic digital humans

Danielle Costa, Marvel Studios; Doug Roble, Digital Domain; Vladimir Mastilovic, Epic Games; Simon Yuen, NVIDIA

One of the most famously difficult things to recreate digitally, is a believable human. All of us are experts at detecting the nuances in human faces and movement, making the creation of digital humans incredibly hard to master. How is the industry addressing these challenges today, and what does the future hold for digital humans? Join our panel of industry luminaries as they shed light on the tools and techniques of everything from facial performance and human locomotion, to the future of fully autonomous digital humans capable of two-way dialog and behavior modeling.