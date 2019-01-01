SIGGRAPH 2019: Deep Learning for Content Creation and Real-Time Rendering- Deep learning for Animation
Simon Yuen, NVIDIA
We will dive into the inception of using deep learning for synthesizing animation for human motion at NVIDIA. What we have learned, the pros and cons of different techniques, and where we see this technology might be heading towards into the future.