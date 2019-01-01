Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: GPU Ray Tracing for Film and Design- Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU

Adrien Herubel, Autodesk

GPU-accelerated ray tracing is delivering new levels of interactivity and performance to rendering for film and design. Ray tracing leaders from NVIDIA, Autodesk, Chaos Group and Weta Digital will describe how the NVIDIA OptiX API is evolving rapidly, how to get the best performance from it, and how it is being used in production. We will also see how interactive ray tracing is drawing inspiration from real-time ray tracing methods as well as from advanced off-line methods.