SIGGRAPH 2019: Real Time Ray Tracing and the Demand of Architectural Visualization

Carlos Cristerna, Neoscape

For over 23 years Neoscape has been crafting experiences of built environments for clients around the world. Join us to see how we are using real time raytracing from the lens of Neoscape’s production experience and the impact on the internal design and decision making process, as well as our clients. With the aid of NVIDIA Quadro RTX technology and Lenovo workstations we will deep dive into the process and challenges of Exterior HDRI lighting, large and small office interiors with numerous polygons, and complex shaders created in 3DSmax-Vray imported through UE4 Datasmith. All of this in one of Manhattans newest skyscrapers.