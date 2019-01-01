Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

SIGGRAPH 2019: Real-Time Ray Tracing - Special Topics and Latest Resarch- Ray Tracing at 240 Hz.

Josef Spjut, NVIDIA

We present one technique to combine real time ray tracing with newly available 240 Hz refresh rate monitors so that the computer can collaborate with the human visual system to integrate high quality images and video in the brain. We use a combination of frameless and interleaved rendering concepts together with ideas from temporal antialising algorithms to trade spatial resolution for higher refresh rate and reduced spatiotemporal aliasing.