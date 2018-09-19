CUPTI Release History
Latest
- 2023/10/17 - 12.3 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.3 release and docs)
Archive
- 2023/08/29 - 12.2u2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2u2 release and docs)
- 2023/07/25 - 12.2u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2u1 release and docs)
- 2023/06/26 - 12.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 release and docs)
- 2023/04/18 - 12.1u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1u1 release and docs)
- 2023/02/28 - 12.1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 release and docs)
- 2023/01/27 - 12.0u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0u1 release and docs)
- 2022/12/06 - 12.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 release and docs)
- 2022/10/03 - 11.8 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release and docs)
- 2022/08/03 - 11.7u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7u1 release and docs)
- 2022/05/11 - 11.7 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 release and docs)
- 2022/01/11 - 11.6 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.6 release and docs)
- 2021/10/20 - 11.5 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.5 release and docs)
- 2021/06/29 - 11.4 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 release and docs)
- 2021/04/12 - 11.3 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.3 release and docs)
- 2020/12/15 - 11.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.2 release and docs)
- 2020/09/17 - 11.1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 release and docs)
- 2020/05/28 - 11.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 11.0 release and docs)
- 2019/11/19 - 10.2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.2 release and docs)
- 2019/08/14 - 10.1u2 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1.2 release and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 2 release and docs)
- 2019/05/09 - 10.1u1 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1.1 release and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2019/02/25 - 2019.1 overview (updates for the new features release and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 release and docs)
- 2018/09/19 - 1.0 overview (updates for the CUDA Toolkit 10.0 release and docs)
