JetPack SDK
NVIDIA JetPack SDK powering the Jetson modules is the most comprehensive solution and provides full development environment for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications and shortens time to market.
JetPack includes Jetson Linux with bootloader, Linux kernel, Ubuntu desktop environment, and a complete set of libraries for acceleration of GPU computing, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics, Isaac for robotics, and Riva for conversational AI.
JetPack 5.1.3
JetPack 5.1.3 is a production quality release and a minor update to JetPack 5.1.2. It includes Jetson Linux 35.5 BSP with Linux Kernel 5.10, an Ubuntu 20.04 based root file system, a UEFI based bootloader, and OP-TEE as Trusted Execution Environment. JetPack 5.1.3 packages the same compute stack as of JetPack 5.1.2 but updates Vision Programming Interface (VPI) to VPI 2.4. and brings additional features related to security and OTA. See highlights below for the full list of features.
This release supports all Jetson AGX Orin, Jetson Orin NX, Jetson Orin Nano, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX production modules as well as Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit, Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson Xavier NX Developer kit.
Installing JetPack
Debian Package Method
JetPack can be installed or upgraded using a Debian package management tool running on Jetson. NVIDIA also hosts runtime and development debian meta packages for all JetPack components. The runtime packages do not include samples and documentations while the development packages include these and are intended for development. Users can install full JetPack or only runtime JetPack components over Jetson Linux.
Please refer to JetPack documentation for instructions on the list of debian packages we host. Also Refer to the JetPack documentation for instructions on how to install JetPack 5.1.3 on top of Jetson Linux or upgrade JetPack.
Follow the steps at Getting Started with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.
Refer to the JetPack documentation for instructions.
SD Card Image Method
NVIDIA SDK Manager Method
With JetPack 5.1.1, SDK Manager offers the option of either a full installation of JetPack, or the installation of only JetPack runtime components. The JetPack runtime installation does not include samples or documentation and takes only half the storage as a full JetPack installation.
Use of SDK Manager to flash Jetson requires an x86 computer running Ubuntu 20.04 or Ubuntu 18.04.
Follow the steps at Install Jetson Software with SDK Manager.
More Resources
Key Features in JetPack 5.1.3
Jetson Linux
NVIDIA Jetson Linux 35.5.0 provides the Linux Kernel 5.10, UEFI based bootloader, Ubuntu 22.04 based root file system, NVIDIA drivers, necessary firmwares, toolchain and more.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes Jetson Linux 35.5.0 with following highlights: (Please refer to release notes for additional details)
TensorRT
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. TensorRT is built on CUDA, NVIDIA’s parallel programming model, and enables you to optimize inference for all deep learning frameworks. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high-throughput for deep learning inference applications.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes TensorRT 8.5.2
DLA
NVIDIA DLA hardware is a fixed-function accelerator engine targeted for deep learning operations. It’s designed to do full hardware acceleration of convolutional neural networks, supporting various layers such as convolution, deconvolution, fully connected, activation, pooling, batch normalization, and others
DLA software consists of the DLA compiler and the DLA runtime stack. The offline compiler translates the neural network graph into a DLA loadable binary and can be invoked using NVIDIA TensorRT™. The runtime stack consists of the DLA firmware, kernel mode driver, and user mode driver.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes DLA 3.12.1
cuDNN
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes cuDNN 8.6.0
CUDA
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes CUDA 11.4.19
Starting with JetPack 5.0.2, upgrade to latest and greatest CUDA releases from CUDA 11.8 onwards without the need to update Jetson Linux other JetPack components. Refer to instructions in the CUDA documentation on how to get the latest CUDA on JetPack.
Multimedia API
|
The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development.
Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used.
Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.
Computer Vision
|
VPI (Vision Programing Interface) is a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on multiple hardware accelerators found on Jetson such as PVA (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU, NVDEC(NVIDIA Decoder), NVENC (NVIDIA Encoder), VIC (Video Image Compositor) and so on.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes VPI 2.4 with following highlights:
JetPack 5.1.3 includes OpenCV 4.5.4
Graphics
|
JetPack 5.1.3 includes the following graphics libraries:
Nsight Developer Tools
|
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Visual Studio Code Edition, Nsight Eclipse Plugins, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications.
NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer is an integrated development environment that helps developers efficiently design and develop deep neural networks for in-app inference.
Nsight System, Nsight Graphics, and Nsight Compute are all supported on Jetson Orin modules to assist development for autonomous machines.
JetPack 5.1.3 includes NVIDIA Nsight Systems v2022.5
JetPack 5.1.3 includes NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2022.6
JetPack 5.1.3 includes NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer 2022.2
Supported SDKs and Tools
|
NVIDIA DeepStream SDK is a complete analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing and video and audio understanding.
DeepStream 6.2 release supports JetPack 5.1.3
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server simplifies deployment of AI models at scale. Triton Inference Server is open source and supports deployment of trained AI models from NVIDIA TensorRT, TensorFlow and ONNX Runtime on Jetson. On Jetson, Triton Inference Server is provided as a shared library for direct integration with C API.
PowerEstimator is a webapp that simplifies creation of custom power mode profiles and estimates Jetson module power consumption.
NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS is a collection of hardware-accelerated packages that make it easier for ROS developers to build high-performance solutions on NVIDIA hardware including NVIDIA Jetson.
Isaac ROS DP 3.1 supports JetPack 5.1.3
Cloud Native
|
Jetson brings Cloud-Native to the edge and enables technologies like containers and container orchestration. NVIDIA JetPack includes NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker integration, enabling GPU accelerated containerized applications on Jetson platform.
NVIDIA hosts several container images for Jetson on NVIDIA NGC. Some are suitable for software development with samples and documentation and others are suitable for production software deployment, containing only runtime components. Find more information and a list of all container images at the Cloud-Native on Jetson page.
Security
|
NVIDIA Jetson modules include various security features including Hardware Root of Trust, Secure Boot, Hardware Cryptographic Acceleration, Trusted Execution Environment, Disk and Memory Encryption, Physical Attack Protection and more. Learn about the security features by jumping to the security section of the Jetson Linux Developer guide.
JetPack 5.1.3 Security highlights include
JetPack Documentation and Webinars
Documentation
|
Webinars
|
Support
Visit NVIDIA Jetson forum for all your questions and issues. NVIDIA has a dedicated team of Jetson experts to support you on the forum.
For older versions of JetPack, please visit the JetPack Archive.