NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Code Edition

NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Code Edition (VSCE) is an application development environment for heterogeneous platforms that brings CUDA® development for GPUs on Linux and QNX target[1] systems into Microsoft Visual Studio Code. NVIDIA Nsight™ VSCE enables you to build and debug GPU kernels and native CPU code as well as inspect the state of the GPU and memory.

[1] note that while Nsight VSCode Edition may be run on Linux, Windows, or MacOS host systems, the GPU being debugged must be on a Linux or QNX target system. Local debugging can only be done on Linux systems.

