Getting Started with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Developer Kit enables development of full-featured AI applications for products based on Jetson Orin modules. It includes a high-performance, power-efficient Jetson AGX Orin module, and can emulate the other Jetson Orin modules.

This guide explains how to quickly set up your NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Developer Kit for your development needs.

Optional Setup Flow To set up your developer kit using the SDK Manager, see Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide.

Included in the Box

Your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit includes:

NVIDIA Jetson AGX module with heat sink and reference carrier board 802.11ac/abgn wireless Network Interface Controller

USB Type-C power supply

USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable

Quick Start and Support Guide

What You'll Need