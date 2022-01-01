Getting Started with Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Developer Kit enables development of full-featured AI applications for products based on Jetson Orin modules. It includes a high-performance, power-efficient Jetson AGX Orin module, and can emulate the other Jetson Orin modules.

This guide explains how to quickly set up your NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Developer Kit for your development needs.

Optional Setup Flow

To set up your developer kit using the SDK Manager, see Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide.

Included in the Box

Your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit includes:

  • NVIDIA Jetson AGX module with heat sink and reference carrier board
    • 802.11ac/abgn wireless Network Interface Controller
  • USB Type-C power supply
  • USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable
  • Quick Start and Support Guide

What You'll Need

  • Internet connection

  • And you need either of the following set (for headless, see below):

    • PC monitor with DisplayPort cable
    • USB keyboard and mouse
    • Extra computer (Windows, Mac, Linux)

    • Instructions

    Step 1 - Run through Ubuntu Setup (oem-config)

    There are two ways to interact with the developer kit: with a display, keyboard and mouse attached ("display attached" or "headed" configuration); or in a “headless" configuration through a connection from another (host) computer.

    You can conduct the initial setup either way.

    Initial setup
    with display attached    		 Initial setup in
    a headless configuration
    Monitor, keyboard and mouse ❗ Required Not required
    Extra computer (Windows, Mac, Linux) Not required ❗ Required

    1. First, connect the following to the developer kit;

      • DisplayPort cable attached to a computer monitor (8)
        • For a monitor with HDMI input, use an active DisplayPort to HDMI adapter/cable.
      • USB keyboard and mouse (12)
      • Ethernet cable (6) (optional if you plan to connect to the Internet via WLAN)

    2. Then connect the included power supply into the USB Type-C™ port above the DC jack (4)

    3. Your developer kit should automatically power on, and the white LED (0) near the power button will light. If not, press the Power button (1).
    4. Wait up to 1 minute to have Ubuntu screen on the computer monitor.

    When you boot for the first time, the developer kit will take you through some initial setup, including:

    • Review and accept NVIDIA Jetson software EULA
    • Select system language, keyboard layout, and time zone
    • Create username, password, and computer name
    • Configure wireless networking

    Upon completing the oem-config, the developer kit reboots, and you should see the Ubuntu desktop like this on the display.

    Initial desktop screen

    Move onto the next step.

    Set up the developer kit in headless configuration

    1. First, connect the following to the developer kit;

      • The USB Type-C end of the included USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. Use the USB Type-C port (10) next to the 40-pin connector. The other end should be connected to your computer.
      • Ethernet cable (6) (optional if you plan to connect to the Internet via WLAN)

      Attention

      Make sure you do NOT connect anything into DisplayPort output. It may direct the oem-config session to desktop and not allow you to perform the initial setup via USB.

    2. Then connect the included power supply into the USB Type-C™ port above the DC jack (4)

    3. Your developer kit should automatically power on, and the white LED (0) near the power button will light. If not, press the Power button (1).
    4. Wait up to 1 minute.
    5. On your computer, use a serial terminal application to connect via host serial port to the developer kit.

    Complete oem-config via USB from your computer

    Pick the type of your computer:

    1. Right click on the Windows Start icon and select "Device Manager".
    2. Open the Ports (COM & LPT) to find a USB Serial Device (in this case COM10).
    3. Check the device property by double-clicking the device entry, make sure the VID and PID are 0955 and 7020 respectively under Details tab.
    4. Follow the instruction below based on your choice of terminal application;

    PuTTY is one of the most widely used terminal applications for accessing serial consoles. You can use other terminal applications, but if you don’t have any on your Windows PC, you can download PuTTY from here.

    1. Open the PuTTY application
    2. When Session is selected in the left Category: pane, input the COM port name for Serial line and 115200 for Speed.
    3. Click Open to connect to the console
    4. Complete this CUI-based "Jetson Initial configuration" (oem-config) using your PC's keyboard.
    1. Open MobaXterm application.
    2. Click Session icon in the top menu bar (or from menu, select Sessions -> New session).
    3. Select Serial from the top bar, select the serial port you verified with Device Manager in the previous step, and set Speed (bps) to be 115200.
    4. Click OK to connect to the console
    5. Complete this CUI-based "Jetson Initial configuration" (oem-config) using your PC's keyboard.

    Locate the tty device

    Before connecting to your Jetson developer kit for initial setup, check to see what Serial devices are already shown on your macOS computer.

    ls /dev/cu.usbmodem*

    Connect your macOS computer to the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit's USB Type-C port (10) next to the 40-pin connector and run the same command to find what’s newly added.

    ~$ ls /dev/cu.usbmodem*
/dev/cu.usbmodem14133200001053

    The new serial device is for your Jetson developer kit.

    ~$ ls -l /dev/cu.usbmodem*
crw-rw-rw-  1 root  wheel   18,  19 Oct  2 03:54 /dev/cu.usbmodem14133200001053

    Screen command

    screen is already installed by default as part of macOS.

    Use the device name discovered previously as a command line option for the screen command.

    sudo screen /dev/cu.usbmodem14133200001053 115200

    Complete the CUI-based "Jetson Initial configuration" (oem-config) using your Mac's keyboard.

    Terminate screen

    To terminate your screen session, press C-a + k ( Ctrl+A then K ), then press y on confirmation.

    Locate the tty device

    Before connecting to your Jetson developer kit for initial setup, check to see what Serial devices are already shown on your Linux computer.

    dmesg | grep --color 'tty'

    Connect your Linux computer to the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit's USB Type-C port (10) next to the 40-pin connector and run the same command to find what’s newly added.

    ~$ dmesg | grep --color 'tty'
…
…
[xxxxxx.xxxxxx] cdc_acm 1-5:1.2: ttyACM0: USB ACM device

    The new serial device is for your Jetson developer kit.

    $ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0
crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 Oct  2 02:45 /dev/ttyACM0

    Screen command

    Install the Screen program on your Linux computer if it is now already available.

    For example, use this command to install Screen if you are running Ubuntu.

    sudo apt-get install -y screen

    Use the device name discovered previously as a command line option for the screen command.

    sudo screen /dev/ttyACM0 115200

    Complete the CUI-based "Jetson Initial configuration" (oem-config) using your PC's keyboard.

    Terminate screen

    To terminate your screen session, press C-a + k ( Ctrl+A then K ), then press y on confirmation.

    Move onto the next step.

    Step 2 - Install JetPack Components

    Once the initial setup is complete, you can install the latest JetPack components that correspond to your L4T version from the Internet.

    Open a terminal window if you are on Ubuntu desktop ( Ctrl+Alt+T ).

    Attention

    Check your L4T version first to see if you have a unit flashed with older version of the BSP. 

    cat /etc/nv_tegra_release

    You may get something like this, # R34 (release), REVISION: 1.0, GCID: 30102743, BOARD: t186ref, EABI: aarch64, DATE: Wed Apr 6 19:11:41 UTC 2022, and this shows that you have L4T for JetPack 5.0 Developer Preview.

    If you have an earlier version of L4T, issue the following command to manually put the apt repository entries using commands below.

    sudo bash -c 'echo "deb https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson/common r34.1 main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-l4t-apt-source.list'
sudo bash -c 'echo "deb https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson/t234 r34.1 main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nvidia-l4t-apt-source.list'

    If you see R34 (release), REVISION: 1.0 or newer, then your apt sources lists are already up to date and you can proceed

    Issue the following commands to install JetPack components.

    sudo apt update
sudo apt dist-upgrade
sudo reboot
sudo apt install nvidia-jetpack

    It can take about an hour to complete the installation (depending on the speed of your Internet connection).

    Note

    For more detail, see the "Package Management Tool" section of "JetPack documentation".

    Next Steps

    Congratulations on setting up your Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit!

    The following guides will help you to learn more about the developer kit and setting up your ideal developer environment: