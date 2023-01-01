NVIDIA Nsight Graphics

Profile ray tracing shaders.

The Nsight Graphics Shader Profiler exposes shader data, including stalls and the reasons they occurred. The Real-Time Shader Profiler allows you to view the most expensive shaders at each moment in real-time. And the shader timing heatmap visualizes hotspots overlaid on the scene where shader times lagged per pixel.

Profiling ray-tracing shaders can be an arduous task that requires extensive knowledge of the GPU. These features turn ray-tracing profiling into a streamlined and intuitive process.