NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit User Guide

Introduction

The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ Developer Kit and all Jetson Orin modules share one SoC architecture, enabling the developer kit to emulate performance and power for any of the modules. It is configured by default for those targeting Jetson AGX Orin series modules, but can be easily re-flashed to emulate Jetson Orin NX or Jetson Orin Nano series modules.

The included carrier board exposes many standard hardware interfaces, enabling a highly flexible and extensible platform for rapid prototyping.

About this Document

This user guide document provides detailed information on how you can use this developer kit both from a hardware and a software perspective.

For quickly getting started with the developer kit, please refer to Getting Started with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit .

Additional Documentations