Cloud-Native on Jetson

Cloud-Native technologies offer the flexibility and agility needed for rapid product development and continual product upgrades.

Jetson brings Cloud-Native to the edge and enables technologies like containers and container orchestration which revolutionized cloud applications.

NVIDIA JetPack includes NVIDIA Container Runtime with Docker integration, enabling GPU accelerated containerized applications on Jetson platform. Developers can package an application for Jetson with all its dependencies into a single container that is guaranteed to work in any deployment environment.

Manage the lifecycle of your containerized application on Jetson platform at scale using container orchestration technologies like Kubernetes.