Vision Programming Interface (VPI)

VPI 2.3 is a production release that includes support for new algorithms and other updates.

The VPI 2.3 update is part of NVIDIA JetPack™ 5.1.2 for Jetson devices and is also available for x86 devices with discrete GPUs.

VPI 2.3 highlights include:

New Algorithms:

• New Brute Force Matcher algorithm supported on CPU and GPU backends

• New Transform Estimator algorithm supported on CPU backend



The VPI support matrix details algorithm-specific backend support.