Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual
The Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual ("TRM") is a technical document of over 1,300 pages targeted at those working on open source or other low level software projects that use or target the Tegra 2 processor. The TRM focuses on the logical organization and control of Tegra 2 Series devices. It provides information for those modules that interface to external devices, or those that control fundamental chip operations. The modules detailed in this document provide an overview, any necessary programming guidelines, and a register listing for that module. Internal functional units such as video and graphics hardware acceleration are controlled by NVIDIA provided software and not documented.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Address and Interrupt Map
- Interrupt Controller
- Arbitration Semaphores
- Clock and Reset Controller
- Real-Time Clock
- Timers
- Pin Muxing
- Power
- AHB
- APB
- CPU
- Flow Controller
- Level 2 Cache Controller
- Memory Controller
- NAND Flash Controller
- GMI Controller
- GPIO Controller
- Keyboard Controller
- PWFM Controller
- I2C Controller
- UART and VFIR Controller
- SPI Controller
- One Wire Battery Controller
- SD/MMC Controller
- USB Complex
- Audio Subsystem
- Camera Serial Interface (MIPI-CSI)
- Display Controller
- Display Serial Interface (MIPI-DSI)
- PCLe (Tegra 250 Only)