Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual

The Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual ("TRM") is a technical document of over 1,300 pages targeted at those working on open source or other low level software projects that use or target the Tegra 2 processor. The TRM focuses on the logical organization and control of Tegra 2 Series devices. It provides information for those modules that interface to external devices, or those that control fundamental chip operations. The modules detailed in this document provide an overview, any necessary programming guidelines, and a register listing for that module. Internal functional units such as video and graphics hardware acceleration are controlled by NVIDIA provided software and not documented.

NVIDIA provides access to the Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual to registered developers only. To become a registered developer, please sign up for our Embedded Registered Developer Program.

If you are already a Registered Developer, you can download the TRM from our Download Center.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Address and Interrupt Map
  3. Interrupt Controller
  4. Arbitration Semaphores
  5. Clock and Reset Controller
  6. Real-Time Clock
  7. Timers
  8. Pin Muxing
  9. Power
  10. AHB
  11. APB
  12. CPU
  13. Flow Controller
  14. Level 2 Cache Controller
  15. Memory Controller
  16. NAND Flash Controller
  17. GMI Controller
  18. GPIO Controller
  19. Keyboard Controller
  20. PWFM Controller
  21. I2C Controller
  22. UART and VFIR Controller
  23. SPI Controller
  24. One Wire Battery Controller
  25. SD/MMC Controller
  26. USB Complex
  27. Audio Subsystem
  28. Camera Serial Interface (MIPI-CSI)
  29. Display Controller
  30. Display Serial Interface (MIPI-DSI)
  31. PCLe (Tegra 250 Only)