Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual

The Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual ("TRM") is a technical document of over 1,300 pages targeted at those working on open source or other low level software projects that use or target the Tegra 2 processor. The TRM focuses on the logical organization and control of Tegra 2 Series devices. It provides information for those modules that interface to external devices, or those that control fundamental chip operations. The modules detailed in this document provide an overview, any necessary programming guidelines, and a register listing for that module. Internal functional units such as video and graphics hardware acceleration are controlled by NVIDIA provided software and not documented.

NVIDIA provides access to the Tegra 2 Technical Reference Manual to registered developers only. To become a registered developer, please sign up for our Embedded Registered Developer Program.

