Getting Started
Jetson developer kits are ideal for hands-on AI and robotics learning. We’ve got you covered from initial setup through advanced tutorials, and the Jetson developer community is ready to help.
Start here, but don’t miss the Jetson modules page with links to advanced collateral and resources to help you create Jetson based products
Ready, Set, Develop!
Get everything you need to work with Jetson in just a few easy steps:
- Purchase a Jetson Developer Kit and check the documentation links below for initial setup and more.
- Check out our Hello AI World tutorial, or jump right in to the Jetson AI Courses and Certifications.
- Sign up for the NVIDIA Developer Program to ask questions and contribute on the NVIDIA Jetson Forums.
- Get inspired with Jetson Community Projects, and start your own!
Get started on your AI learning today
NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) delivers practical, hands-on training and certification in AI at the edge for developers, educators, students, and lifelong learners. This is a great way to get the critical AI skills you need to thrive and advance in your career. You can even earn certificates to demonstrate your understanding of Jetson and AI when you complete these free, open-source courses. Enroll Now >
Documentation
These resources will help you understand the Jetson platform and your specific developer kit.
Current developer kits:
Previous developer kits:
These documents and resources are applicable to all Jetson developer kits:
- Jetson FAQ
- Jetson Linux Developer Guide
- Jetson Zoo
- Jetson Community Resources
- Jetson Projects forum
- Jetson Partner Developer Kit Enclosures
- Jetson Partner Supported Cameras
Tutorials
Check out the Tutorials page for a full range of educational videos on how to develop with Jetson, including:
Quickly get an AI app, pipeline or framework set up:
- TensorRT pose estimation
- PyTorch to TensorRT converter
- DeepStream Python apps
- Jetson Generative AI Lab
Try these hands-on starter projects:
Support
Ask and answer questions on the Jetson forums. NVIDIA engineers, community developers, and Jetson partners all pitch in here. Check out:
- Jetson Nano forum for Jetson Nano developer kits and the Jetson Nano production module.
- Jetson TX2 forum for Jetson TX2 Developer Kit and Jetson TX2 series production modules.
- Jetson Xavier NX forum for Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit and the Jetson Xavier NX production module.
- Jetson AGX Xavier forum for Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit and Jetson AGX Xavier series production modules.
- Jetson Orin Nano forum for Jetson Orin NX series production modules.
- Jetson Orin NX forum for Jetson Orin NX series production modules.
- Jetson AGX Orin forum for Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit and Jetson AGX Orin series production modules.