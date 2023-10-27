Jetson Partner Supported Cameras
Vision sensors are key for autonomous/ Intelligent machines, and Jetson supports multiple camera interfaces including USB, Ethernet, and MIPI CSI. Jetson Camera Partners build camera modules and systems for all of those interfaces, and provide the drivers and files needed for operation with Jetpack SDK.
The table below lists cameras supported by Jetson Camera Partners on the Jetson platform. It covers broad portfolio of CSI, USB and Ethernet cameras as well as SerDes-based solutions (GMSL, V-by-One HS and FPD-Link) for longer cable lengths.