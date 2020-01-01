NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2022.2
For compute developers working in Eclipse development environment, please see Nsight Eclipse Edition
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition is an application development environment for heterogeneous platforms which brings GPU computing into Microsoft Visual Studio. NVIDIA Nsight™ VSE allows you to build and debug integrated GPU kernels and native CPU code as well as inspect the state of the GPU and memory.
Version 2022.2 New Features | Revision History
Debugging in Optix Applications in Nsight Visual Studio Edition
Gallery
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger Key Features
- Debug your CUDA C/C++ source code directly on the latest GPU hardware
- Debug native Visual Studio CPU and CUDA GPU code within the same debugging session
- Use the familiar Visual Studio Locals, Watches, Memory and Breakpoints windows
- Inspect the CUDA kernel state using customs views for GPU registers, warps, lanes, and threads for navigating massively parallel threads states and contexts
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger Watch Window
- View Source variables, PTX & SASS registers in Locals & Watch Views
- Expressions supported in Watch view
- Updated variables are displayed with red font
- Struct/Vector/Array contents display on a single line
- Array max length settings
- Error messages for out–of-scope or invalid expressions
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger Source Code View
- View correlated Source, PTX, and SASS
- Set breakpoints in Source and/or SASS
- Step over, in, out, continue in source or PTX/SASS disassembly
- Conditional breakpoints operate on source vars and PTX/SASS regs
- Hover over variables and registers to view values
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger Breakpoints View
Supported Breakpoints for Native(CPU) and CUDA C/C++ code, including
Source, SASS, Function, Conditional, Data
- Full GPU and CPU State provided while at breakpoint
- Process and Thread selection available
- Conditional breakpoints operate on source vars and PTX/SASS regs
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger Warp Info View
- Warp Info shows the active warps on the GPU, one warp per row
- Arrow indicates the in-focus thread, providing state for the rest of the views
- Focus warp (row) or thread can be changed with a mouse click to provide further state inspection (unless warp is unlaunched/done)
- Various ‘Freeze Modes’ to for run control of other warps
- Warps are color coded to indicate their state
- Filtering can be done to minimize warp results
- Columns Not shown (PC, ActiveMask, HitMask, Status)
Nsight Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger GPU Registers View
- Inspect PTX, SASS, Predicate, Conditional, and Uniform registers at this configurable GPU Register view
- Visual Studio register view can also be configured to show GPU registers
- This view can be configured to hide/show registers sets
- Always hides registers that are not supported by the architecture (Not a Turing GPU, so no Uniform registers shown)
- Can select and copy-to-clipboard
- Red text indicates updated values
More NVIDIA DevTools Visual Studio Integration
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
In Nsight VSE 2022.2, the integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers and integrated Profilers have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.
More Nsight Visual Studio Edition Information
Downloads
Download the latest version and corresponding dependencies
NVIDIA Developer Resources (Sign up required)
Access the latest announcements, early release candidate access, file bugs, event invites and more. Sign up today!
Product Features
List of features of Nsight Visual Studio Edition
Product Requirements
Details the hardware and software support of Nsight Visual Studio Edition
Support and Documentation
User Guide, Documentation, Forums, and more
Videos
Teaser and Instructional Videos showing Nsight Visual Studio Edition in action
Webinars
Past Nsight Visual Studio Edition Webinars