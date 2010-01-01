Nsight Visual Studio Edition Requirements

Supported Tesla GPUs[6] Tesla K-Series, M-Series, P-Series, V-Series, T-Series, and A-Series, H-Series, or better
 Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped
Notebook and
others		 Microsoft Hybrid
Equipped
Notebook
Supported Quadro GPUs[6] Quadro K-Series, M-Series, P-Series, and RTX-Series, or better
Supported GeForce GPUs[6] GTX 600 series or better, including GTX 10-series, TITAN V and 20-series, 30-series, and 40-series
See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware
Note: Fermi family GPUs, and older families, are no longer supported with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 or better.
[6] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0's Next-Gen CUDA debugger supports TCC and WDDM mode debugging on Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPU with 411.58 drivers and later. The Legacy debugger supports Pascal (WDDM mode only) and earlier GPUs (TCC and WDDM). Please see the CUDA Debugger compatibility chart on the Supported GPUs page.
Operating System Requirements Minimum Requirements:
  • Windows HPC Server 2019 (64-bit) or Windows 10 RS4 (build 1803)
  • 64-bit

Note: 32-bit operating systems are no longer supported with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0 or later.
Note: windows 7 systems are no longer supported with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.1 or later.

Framework/SDK Requirements

.NET framework 4.0
Visual Studio Requirements[7][8][9] One or more of
  • Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition[10]
  • Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition[11]
  • Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition[12]


[7] VS2010 is not supported by Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 and later.
[8] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.3, released in August 2019, VS2012 and VS2013 are no longer supported.
      These were deprecated in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 (released in September 2018) and
       Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 (released in February 2019), respectively.
[9] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.3, released in December 2020, VS2015 support has been dropped.
[10] If multiple instances of VS2022 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2022, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2022.
[11] If multiple instances of VS2019 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2019, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2019.
[12] If multiple instances of VS2017 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2017, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2017.

Display Driver Requirements

Please see the display drivers recommended at the time of each of the Nsight Visual Studio Edition releases in the GameWorks Download Center.
Minimum Hardware Requirements
  • CPU: Intel® Pentium ® Dual-core CPU or equivalent @ 1.6 GHz minimum
  • Memory: Host machine: 2 GB; Target machine: 2 GB
  • Hard Disk Space: 240 MB for 32-bit machine; and 330 MB for 64-bit machine.
  • For remote debugging: TCP/IP network to connect host machine to target machine
Recommended Hardware
Requirements
  • CPU: Intel® Pentium ® Dual-core CPU or equivalent @ 2.2 GHz or higher
  • Memory: Host machine: 2 GB; Target machine: 4 GB or more
  • Hard Disk Space: 240+ MB for 32-bit machine; and 330+ MB for 64-bit machine.
  • For remote debugging: TCP/IP network to connect host machine to target machine

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition supports 5 flexible hardware configurations:

  • Single GPU System: For developers working on API level frame debugging[*], profiling[*] and GPGPU developer debugging with the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger.
  • Dual GPU System: The recommended single machine configuration for a GPGPU developer. This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].
  • Two systems, each with one GPU: The recommended configuration for developers who need the additional power when doing both GPGPU and graphics tasks. Supports GPGPU and debugging and trace timeline analysis[*].
  • Notebook equipped with NVIDIA Optimus technology: This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].
  • Windows 10 (or later) notebook configured for Microsoft Hybrid mode: This is the recommended single notebook machine configuration for a GPGPU developer. This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].

[*] Note that NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition only supports GPGPU debugging.


Drop Notices:

    "Support Removal" notice
    • Visual Studio 2015 support has been removed in Nsight VSE 2020.3.

Deprecation Notices:

    Future "Support Removal" deprecation notice
    • Note that K-Series (Kepler based) GPU support has been deprecated and will be removed in an upcoming release.

