Nsight Visual Studio Edition Requirements
|Hardware Configuration
|Single GPU System
|Dual GPU System
|Two systems, each with GPU
|
Optimus Equipped
Notebook
|
Microsoft Hybrid Equipped
Notebook[1]
|CUDA Debugger
|CUDA Dynamic Parallelism Debugger
|
[1] Ensure the laptop is set up for Microsoft Hybrid mode.
[2] Many OpenGL extensions are supported.
[3] Not shown: Note that shader debugging (previously only supported on Kepler GPUs and for D3D11 and Open GL (4.2-4.5)) has been removed as of version 2019.1.
[4] Not shown: Integrated Graphics Frame Debugging and Analysis has been removed in Nsight VSE 2020.1.
|Supported Tesla GPUs[6]
|
Tesla K-Series, M-Series, P-Series, V-Series, T-Series, and A-Series, H-Series, or better
|
Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped
Notebook and
others
|
Microsoft Hybrid
Equipped
Notebook
|Supported Quadro GPUs[6]
|
Quadro K-Series, M-Series, P-Series, and RTX-Series, or better
|Supported GeForce GPUs[6]
|
GTX 600 series or better, including GTX 10-series, TITAN V and 20-series, 30-series, and 40-series
|
See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware
Note: Fermi family GPUs, and older families, are no longer supported with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.2 or better.
[6] NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0's Next-Gen CUDA debugger supports TCC and WDDM mode debugging on Pascal, Volta, and Turing GPU with 411.58 drivers and later. The Legacy debugger supports Pascal (WDDM mode only) and earlier GPUs (TCC and WDDM). Please see the CUDA Debugger compatibility chart on the Supported GPUs page.
|Operating System Requirements
|
Minimum Requirements:
Note: 32-bit operating systems are no longer supported with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.0 or later.
|Framework/SDK Requirements
|Visual Studio Requirements[7][8][9]
|
One or more of
|Display Driver Requirements
|
Please see the display drivers recommended at the time of each of the Nsight Visual Studio Edition releases in the GameWorks Download Center.
|Minimum Hardware Requirements
|
|
Recommended Hardware
Requirements
|
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition supports 5 flexible hardware configurations:
- Single GPU System: For developers working on API level frame debugging[*], profiling[*] and GPGPU developer debugging with the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger.
- Dual GPU System: The recommended single machine configuration for a GPGPU developer. This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].
- Two systems, each with one GPU: The recommended configuration for developers who need the additional power when doing both GPGPU and graphics tasks. Supports GPGPU and debugging and trace timeline analysis[*].
- Notebook equipped with NVIDIA Optimus technology: This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].
- Windows 10 (or later) notebook configured for Microsoft Hybrid mode: This is the recommended single notebook machine configuration for a GPGPU developer. This configuration supports both the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition CUDA Debugger and trace timeline analysis[*].
[*] Note that NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition only supports GPGPU debugging.
Drop Notices:
Deprecation Notices: