Nsight Visual Studio Edition Requirements

Visual Studio Requirements[7][8][9]

One or more of Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition [10]

Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition [11]

Visual Studio 2017 Community Edition, Professional Edition, Enterprise Edition[12]

[7] VS2010 is not supported by Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 5.6 and later.

[8] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.3, released in August 2019, VS2012 and VS2013 are no longer supported.

These were deprecated in Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 6.0 (released in September 2018) and

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2019.1 (released in February 2019), respectively.

[9] As of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 2020.3, released in December 2020, VS2015 support has been dropped.

[10] If multiple instances of VS2022 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2022, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2022.

[11] If multiple instances of VS2019 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2019, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2019.

[12] If multiple instances of VS2017 are installed and Nsight is configured to install on VS2017, Nsight will be registered with all instances of VS2017.