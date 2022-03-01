Nsight Visual Studio Edition 2022.3 - New Features
Next-Gen CUDA Debugger showing Resources view
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Overview
Updates in 2022.3.0:
General
- Supports CUDA Toolkit 11.8
- Adds support for the latest NVIDIA GPUs, including AD102, AD103, and GH100.
- NVIDIA Tools Extension (NVTX) will not be installed by the Nsight Visual Studio installer starting with the next release. Please refer to NVTX Documentation and NVTX GitHub for set up instructions.
CUDA Debugger
- Supports lazy function loading, which shortens time to first breakpoint. Resource view indicates if each function has been loaded.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Nsight Stand Alone Tools can now be integrated into Visual Studio
NVIDIA Nsight Integration (highlighted) under the Nsight menu
NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools Integration for Visual Studio
The integrated Graphics Frame Debuggers, Profilers, and Analysis Trace Timeline features have been removed, but don't worry, you haven't lost this functionality.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that allows you to access the power of the following NVIDIA Nsight standalone tools from within Visual Studio.
- Nsight Compute : CUDA application interactive kernel profiler
- Nsight Graphics : Graphics application frame debugger and profiler
- Nsight Systems : System-wide performance analysis timeline tool
When any of these tools are installed along with NVIDIA Nsight Integration, these tools will appear under the NVIDIA 'Nsight' menu in the Visual Studio menu bar.