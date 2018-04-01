Nsight Visual Studio Edition Videos
This page contains instructional videos for NVIDIA® Nsight™ Application Development Environment for Heterogeneous Platforms, Visual Studio Edition. These videos are a great resource for enhancing your understanding of all the features Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition has to offer.
Each video shows several features, and a simple demo of how to access the feature from the product.
Sign up and get information on upcoming online webinars and hands-on labs here.
Dive deep to resolve rendering and performance issues with Pixel History in Nsight 5.5
Use Pixel History to select a render target and drill down to each of the events that contributed to the resultant pixel. In DirectX 11 and OpenGL applications, the Pixel History view will show the pixel's input and output colors as a result of the draw call's render operation. Using the power of Nsight's Graphics Debugger, you can examine each event's draw call, render target shader and texture resources, and geometry. To learn more about NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition. NVIDIA provides a full suite of tools free to game developers as part of the NVIDIA SDK. You can find out more here
Learn how to debug VR applications using NVIDIA Nsight 5.1 and Unreal Engine 4: Raise your Game with NVIDIA Nsight
A new era is beginning in PC graphics; low-level graphics APIs and VR headsets for masses that introduce a new set of challenges for how to program graphics for next-gen games. NVidia's Jeff Kiel covers the latest offering of developer tools for DirectX development and VR. Developers are shown how to recognize the new API concepts through demos and walkthroughs, as well as how to profile DirectX with a preview of the v5.2 Range Profiler. Developers will also learn how to take advantage of NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition to develop VR applications. To learn more about NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition. NVIDIA provides a full suite of tools free to game developers as part of the NVIDIA SDK. You can find out more here
Debugging and Profiling Direct3D 11 with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 4.0
By watching this video you'll learn to use the latest features of NVIDIA Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition, focused on Direct3D 11 development. We'll show you the ins and outs of the new user experience for Direct3D, which is based on the rich OpenGL debugging and profiling experience. You'll learn about the tighter integration with Microsoft Visual Studio, experience new shader debugging and profiling features, and be the first to see the new compute shader profiling capabilities. To learn more about NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition. NVIDIA provides a full suite of tools free to game developers as part of the NVIDIA SDK. You can find out more here
Profiling OpenGL 4.2 with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2
Learn how to profile OpenGL 4.2 application with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2 presented by Jeff Kiel. The goal of this webinar is to provide a deeper understanding of how you can use Nsight Visual Studio Edition to do performance tuning for your Graphics applications. Examples provided on instrumenting application with NVTX markers and how to find CPU and GPU performance issues via application tracing and the Nsight Frame Profiler.
Corresponding Siggraph 2013 presentations used a similar example scenario. The source code for the examples shown in the Siggraph 2013 presentations are available for download here.
Debugging OpenGL 4.2 with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2
Dan Price presents debugging OpenGL 4.2 with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.2. High level overview of graphics debugging on Nsight using IslandsGL technology demo using Nsight VSE Frame Debugger and Shader Debugger features. Optimize code by porting CPU based implementation to GPU and debug results.
Corresponding Siggraph 2013 presentations used a similar example scenario. The source code for the examples shown in the Siggraph 2013 presentations are available for download here.
Profiling and Optimizing CUDA Kernel Code with NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0
Discover how the the analysis features of NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition can guide you in improving the performance of your CUDA application and your CUDA kernels. Using examples of various code patterns and kernel samples, we will discuss ways to spot common performance bottlenecks and implement code optimizations based on measured profiling data. Nsight's new Source-Level Experiments will be used to further dive into analyzing CUDA-C kernel source code - allowing to evaluate performance characteristics from individual CUDA-C source code lines down to each executed assembly instruction.
Seamless Compute and OpenGL Graphics Development in NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0 and Beyond
NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0 is the latest revision of the most advanced GPU-accelerated application development environment for heterogeneous platforms. Sebastien Domin, Sr. Director, Developer Tools, will present the new architecture and feature set of the product that brings CUDA and OpenGL graphics development together within the same development activities. From Debugging GLSL Graphics Shaders and CUDA kernels within the same GPU debugging session, to optimizing applications making complex use of graphics and compute multi-GPUs, from tracing Compute and Graphics asynchronous memory transfers to and from the GPU, Nsight 3.0 unleashes GPU development to a level of integration never seen before. Sebastien will use real world examples to highlight how the development of such GPU-accelerated applications can be more efficiently developed with these new and future versions.
Developing and Optimizing CPU & GPU Pipelines in Siemens' CUDA Accelerated Solutions with Nsight Visual Studio Edition 3.0
With the help of CUDA and NVIDIA GPUs, Siemens has been able to accelerate their application solutions, and have utilized Nsight Visual Studio Edition to tune and optimize their CPU & GPU code to gain better performance. In this session, the development team at Siemens will share how they have used Nsight''s features like debugging CUDA kernels, NVIDIA Tools Extension SDK (NVTX), as well as the NVTX text version (NVTXT), Source Code Correlation to squeeze the best performance out of the GPUs.
Parallel Nsight 2.1 - DirectX 11 Graphics Profiling
Adding DirectX 11 to an existing game engine or game title can introduce performance bottlenecks in some of the new pipeline stages. In addition, DirectX 11’s multi-core support improves application performance by offloading your API state setup to other threads, but increases the complexity of your rendering code and its interactions with the runtime, driver, and GPU. Parallel Nsight’s powerful Frame Profiler and Analysis features give you the tools you need to tackle this new level of complexity. Russ will demonstrate how game developers can master these new DirectX 11 functionalities and run at full speed through the use of the latest Parallel Nsight performance analysis features.
Parallel Nsight 2.1 - DirectX 11 Debugging
Many engine and game developers are now adding DirectX 11 to their titles and realize that the complexity and programmability has greatly increased since the DirectX 9 days. To ease the pain associated with this effort, Parallel Nsight harnesses advanced software and hardware features to assist with debugging all aspects of the DirectX 11 pipeline, ranging from pipeline setup to shader authoring. Russ will be showing how the latest graphics debugging features of Parallel Nsight can be used for the development of advanced DirectX 11 rendering effects.
Dynamic Shader Editing in Parallel Nsight 2.1
In this short overview video, Jeff Kiel introduces the new Dynamic Shader Editing feature of Parallel Nsight 2.1. Dynamic Shader Editing allows users to edit shader code live, while the application is running, to help with in-context shader debugging and fixing, but also help optimize shader bound situations live.
Collecting and Analyzing Trace Data for CUDA C/C++
A quick instructional video showing how to launch, configure and collect trace data including API calls, memory transfers and kernel executions for your CUDA C/C++ program.
- 0:32 Launch Options
- 0:45 Creating a new Activity and choosing an Activity Type
- 1:01 Configuring a Trace activity
- 1:10 Launching your application
- 1:16 CUDA Summary page tour
- 1:33 The Timeline View
- 1:44 Thread State Row in the Timeline View
- 2:00 CUDA contexts, API calls, memory transfers, and kernel executions in the Timeline
- 2:52 View tabular pages containing summary and event data
- 3:35 Filtering a tabular view
Using the Shader Debugger
A quick instructional video showing how to debug your Direct3D HLSL shader's source code.
- 0:30 Launch Options
- 0:37 Launching your Graphics application
- 0:49 Activating the HUD, Capturing a Frame from the HUD
- 1:00 The Shaders tool window, and opening the Graphics Debug Focus
- 1:19 Opening a shader from the Shaders Tool Window, and setting a breakpoint
- 1:57 Setting a conditional breakpoint in a pixel shader
- 2:15 Capturing a frame and navigating to a render target, in order to debug a shader using Pixel History
- 2:53 Picking a pixel for Pixel History
- 3:00 Selecting 'Debug a Pixel' from the Pixel History page
Using the Graphics Inspector
A quick instructional video showing how to capture a Direct3D frame live and inspect state and resources in that frame.
- 0:32 Launch Options
- 0:43 Launching your Graphics application
- 0:49 Activating the HUD, Capturing a Frame from the HUD
- 1:00 HUD: Scrubbing through a frame
- 1:18 Inspecting a Draw Call in Visual Studio, including the submitted geometry
- 1:32 Inspecting a texture
- 2:00 Using the histogram controls on a depth buffer
- 2:09 View pipeline state
- 2:58 View a data buffer from the pipeline state page
- 3:05 Profiling a frame
Older Videos
- Teaser: Parallel Nsight debugging CUDA C in Visual Studio 2008
- Teaser: Analyzing System Performance in Visual Studio 2008
- Teaser: Graphics Debugging with Parallel Nsight