Nsight Visual Studio Edition Documentation and Support

There are several ways to get help when using Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Documentation

  • User Guide

    This User Guide is also installed with the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 'Host' installer. You can access it from Start Menu > NVIDIA Corporation > Nsight Visual Studio Edition #.# > User Guide or under the Nsight Help file menu in Visual Studio.

  • Supported GPUs

    The full list of NVIDIA GPUs usable with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition,
    including a Next-Gen and Legacy compute debugger GPU/Driver/OS compatibility guide.

  • Hardware and Software Requirements

    A concise chart detailing the hardware and software required by Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.

Product Support


