Nsight Visual Studio Edition Documentation and Support
There are several ways to get help when using Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.
Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition Documentation
User Guide
This User Guide is also installed with the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 'Host' installer. You can access it from Start Menu > NVIDIA Corporation > Nsight Visual Studio Edition #.# > User Guide or under the Nsight Help file menu in Visual Studio.
Supported GPUs
The full list of NVIDIA GPUs usable with Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition,
including a Next-Gen and Legacy compute debugger GPU/Driver/OS compatibility guide.
Hardware and Software Requirements
A concise chart detailing the hardware and software required by Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.
Product Support
Registered Developer Program (sign up and login required)
Access the latest announcements, early release candidate access, file bugs, event invites and more.
Knowledge Base
General information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Nsight Visual Studio Edition forum
Announcements and questions posed by other Nsight Visual Studio Edition users.
Nsight VSE Archive
Version history of Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition.
Troubleshooting for the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition installation
Find explanations to common issues encountered during the Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition installation.
- Report A Bug (sign up and login required)
Contact Us
Report issues and request technical support by contacting us.